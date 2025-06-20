Is Minecraft Realms lagging? (June 20, 2025)

Minecraft Realms is one of the most important features in the game, allowing players to host their personal servers to play online with friends. As of the latest reports on social media and this writing on June 20, 2025, Minecraft Realms is facing certain issues. Players are reporting lag during gameplay after the recent Chase the Skies game drop.

Here's everything we know about Minecraft Realms lagging and when players potentially expect it to be resolved.

Minecraft Realms is lagging (June 20, 2025)

As per the latest reports, Minecraft Realms is facing severe lag issues after the recent Chase the Skies game drop. An array of reports on social media platforms indicates that major features of the update have resulted in stuttering gameplay and significant performance issues.

Many users are complaining that the latest feature of the Chase the Skies update, such as Vibrant Visuals and the happy ghast, has made Realms gameplay extremely slow and, in some cases, widely unplayable. Additionally, some have also stated that Vibrant Visuals has failed to load in Realms that already exist, making it difficult for them to enjoy the new features.

This issue is compounded by a confirmed happy ghast bug, MCPE-222147. When a happy ghast’s bottom fully touches the ground, it causes significant lag and gameplay problems. The array of issues present in Vibrant Visuals also seems to contribute to the overall issue surrounding Realms.

Most of these reports were isolated to Realms, and in some cases, players are unable to play their worlds with the update enabled. It is one of the most essential services of the game, allowing players to host servers and play with their friends or in a host of PVP modes. This lag has made it difficult for gamers to enjoy the new drop without facing an array of unexpected issues.

Mojang has not made any official announcement regarding the issues faced by Minecraft Realms players. With millions of active players, it comes as no surprise that they are frustrated at this sudden issue following the release of the latest game drop. Players will have to wait for an update from the developers regarding a patch or a hotfix to address the issues.

