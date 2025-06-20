5 issues with Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock

The much-awaited Chase the Skies drop is here, and apart from the adorable happy ghast and new features, it introduced Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock. Despite being the biggest visual overhaul to the game in decades, many players are complaining about certain persistent issues with this upgrade.

Ad

Here are five major issues with Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock.

FPS drop and other major issues with Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock

1) FPS drop

Enabling Vibrant Visuals has resulted in a significant FPS drop for many players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the major issues reported by players is the significant drop in framerate after enabling Vibrant Visuals in their world. Players have reported receiving below 60 FPS when the new visual upgrade is enabled, making it a frustrating experience for those accustomed to a higher generation.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, there have been reports of lower-end devices lagging when the upgrade is enabled. However, this can be resolved by heading to the Vibrant Visuals setting and reducing parameters to ensure the update can be enjoyed without significant lag.

Also read: Happy ghasts could be the missing key to a future Minecraft dimension update

2) Limited render distance

Turning on Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock has limited the render distance to 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another issue with Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock that players have reported is the significant reduction in the render distance. Many players have stated that their render distance is capped at 24 chunks, making it an issue for players who are used to playing with a much higher setting.

Ad

Additionally, many players (especially on mobile devices) have stated that the only way to ensure the Vibrant Visuals upgrade runs smoothly on their mobile devices is to set every parameter to low and turn down the render distance. This has made it a further handicap to players who wish to use the visual overhaul.

3) Orange Hue

Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock has created an overarching orange hue across the world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another persistent issue seen across various social media platforms is an unnatural orange hue presented in the world when Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock is turned on. Besides the desert and badlands, players have stated that they have noticed this color effect across other biomes. Areas that were previously white or had a lighter shade have developed a much stronger hue.

Ad

Players have also stated that the new lighting upgrade has given blocks like oak and birch wood a rather unnatural orange hue, instead of their regular brownish color. Despite being a visual overhaul, this has created a break in immersion and the smooth gameplay experience for many.

Also read: Instead of Vibrant Visuals update, Minecraft Java is getting a different visual upgrade in the Chase the Skies update

4) Block outlines

Enabling Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock has resulted in block outlines, especially in water bodies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock have resulted in block outlines being visible, especially for players who are underwater and are looking toward the surface. Additionally, it has been noticed in certain areas where the blocks meet water bodies, creating a rather strange visual effect.

Ad

These block outlines create a rather distracting visual experience, hampering the seamless gameplay experience for many gamers. Paired with the optimisation issues reported on consoles like PS5, Mojang will need to issue fixes and patches to resolve this. Players can expect a hotfix to arrive soon to address these inconsistencies with the upgrade.

5) Brightness issues

Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock has resulted in unnatural brightness issues for blocks and the atmosphere (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Brightness has been another persistent issue that many players have complained about since the launch of Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock. Many gamers have stated that certain blocks like pale oak sign with white ink or gloq squid ink radiate with extreme brightness, causing severe gameplay issues, especially in dark places.

Ad

Dynamic brightness has also created problems for many players. The relatively lower brightness during nights has prompted gamers to increase the brightness. However, during the daytime, it becomes too much, causing a balancing issue during regular gameplay. Repeated modifications and heading to settings to alter parameters offers a rather rude break from the gameplay.

Also read: 5 best Minecraft food mods to curb your hunger

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!