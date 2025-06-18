Chase the Skies, the much-awaited Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update is here, and this second game drop for 2025 introduces an array of exciting features. Apart from the new mobs, such as the Happy Ghast and the revolutionary Vibrant Visuals, the update also makes an array of enhancements to existing mechanics to improve the gameplay experience.

That said, here are the best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update.

Happy ghasts and other best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update

1) Happy ghast

Happy ghasts are one of the highlights of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update introduces the much-awaited happy ghast, a new variant of the regular ghast. Players will be able to rescue the baby dried ghast from the Nether and submerge it in water in the overworld to get the ghastling. This mob can then be fed snowballs to get the adult happy ghast variant. Once obtained, it paves the way for near-limitless gameplay opportunities.

The happy ghast can then be tamed using a harness, which will allow players and up to four other teammates to travel together. This makes it a revolutionary way to explore the overworld and travel without getting lost, especially in multiplayer worlds.

Additionally, the mob will allow players to scale new heights and build massive sky builds and air bases without the risk of falling or the need to use temporary blocks. Players can also use the new leashing abilities to transport mobs and items using the happy ghast, making it a revolutionary gameplay asset.

2) Vibrant Visuals upgrade

Vibrant Visuals is the biggest visual overhaul to the game introduced in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is one of the biggest updates to the game's visual identity in decades, adding a major overhaul to the aesthetics. The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update introduces a shader-like overhaul, offering features such as volumetric lighting, directional fog, improved reflections, and more.

The unique shader-like properties in the Chase the Skies update utilise deferred rendering to create stunning visuals, putting the decades-old sandbox title right next to modern games. Additionally, it is set to become the default visual style, allowing fans to enjoy it across supported devices with ease. This has improved the visual identity of mobs and the atmosphere, creating an immersive feeling.

3) Player locator bar

Player locator bar is one of the niftiest features added in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar is one of the most revolutionary gameplay mechanics added in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update. It adds a versatile locator bar to the existing gameplay HUD, offering gamers an intuitive way to locate their teammates and friends in worlds and servers with multiple people.

When multiple players join the world, the player locator bar will replace the default XP bar. It will issue a colored marker for each person present in that session, making it a seamless task to locate teammates or reach their positions in real-time. Additionally, these markers are dynamic, denoting players' relative altitude with arrows — allowing gamers to know if their friends are above or below them.

However, players can hide from the locator bar in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update using carved pumpkins or the available mob heads. The potion of invisibility can also be used to hide from other players, making it great for SMP servers or hide-and-seek. Apart from this, gamers can also modify the colors of these indicators using commands and assign specific shades to teammates.

4) Overhaul to leads

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update introduces an array of improvements to leads (Image via Mojang Studios)

Leads are one of the most useful items in the game, so it comes as no surprise that the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update brings some major changes to leads, making them more functional and accessible. As part of the Chase the Skies game drop, they will now be able to leash multiple mobs.

The ability to leash multiple mobs allows them to be transported using a single lead or by connecting multiple leads in a chain. Additionally, the new lead recipe with strings eliminates the need for slime, making it easier to craft this nifty item instead of hunting down the pesky mob.

Additionally, the update to leash mechanics will also allow players to leash and bind the happy ghast or even attach a boat to it using leads. This offers a seamless way to transport items like boats as well as mobs like villagers and Iron Golems. The Chase the Skies game drop has also made it easier to bind and remove leads from fences and posts using shears to offer a hassle-free gameplay.

5) Saddle overhaul

Saddles have received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update also brings some much-needed changes to saddles. As part of the changes, players can now craft this nifty item, making it significantly easier to obtain rather than discovering it in chests or purchasing it by trading with mobs.

Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update now allows saddles, horse armor, and carpets to be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on with shears. To align with their new availability, saddles have been removed from loot pools of chests such as monster room chests, ancient city chests, and others, and have been replaced by 1-5 leather instead.

6) Realms upgrade

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update introduces an array of improvements to Realms (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update has also extended an array of features to Realms, allowing owners the ability to choose to require members to opt into the Timeline to play on the Realm. This ensures members can progress together without any issues.

While it is on, Realm members who have not opted in to the stories will remain members of the Realm, but will not be able to play these narratives until they opt in. Additionally, if a Realm member who previously opted in chooses to opt out, they will not be able to play on the Realm until they opt in again. However, Realm owners will be able to play on the Realm regardless of their choice.

