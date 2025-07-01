Minecraft teases new game drop on social media, fans can expect an announcement soon

Mojang might have recently shared hints of a new Minecraft game drop on their social media posts. After the developers released the Chase the Skies game drop on June 17, 2025, there has not been any news about what's next for their popular sandbox game. Though the game's social media team usually posts various promotional material and even memes on their social media platform, their most recent post is somewhat cryptic.

Ad

Here is more about how Mojang could be hinting towards a new Minecraft game drop.

Mojang might be teasing an upcoming Minecraft game drop through their recent social media posts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

On June 30, 2025, Minecraft's Instagram and X accounts posted a cryptic picture of the Lush Cave biome. On X, the post showed a fictional chat where two people talked about which area they would be mining today in the game. At the end of the chat, one person wrote "C U in the mines". This was a minor hint about a new game drop or a new feature that can soon be announced by Mojang.

Ad

Coming to their Instagram post, Mojang shared a picture of the Lush Caves biome where they cleverly hid the hint to an upcoming feature or update. When we closely look at the picture, they built letters "C" and "U" using andesite blocks in the background. Furthermore, they wrote the number "2" with magma blocks underwater.

Since the letters "C" and "U" are clearly visible in the picture and were also mentioned in their X post, this can be something to do with Minecraft's future. Furthermore, both pictures were related to caves, which can also hint towards future cave-related features or updates.

Ad

After Mojang has officially released the Chase the Skies game drop, we can expect them to announce the next game drop soon. Nothing about the upcoming update has been officially confirmed yet.

When was the last major cave update in Minecraft?

The biggest cave update arrived in 2020 and 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though these recent posts by Minecraft hint towards a major cave update, Mojang has already brought loads of new features to the Overworld's underground world. After the Nether update in 2020, Mojang started to focus on the Overworld. They first focused on massively expanding the cave system by deepening the underground world from Y level 0 to Y level -64. This resulted in massive cheese caves showcased in the picture above.

Ad

This new cave system was part of the Caves and Cliffs update, parts one and two. Later on, they also added new biomes like Deep Dark and structures like Ancient City and Trial Chambers in the Wild update and the Tricky Trials update.

Hence, it is safe to say that Mojang has updated the caves massively in the past few updates.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!