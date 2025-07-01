How to find the Minecraft Bedrock screenshots location on Windows

In 2024, Mojang decided to add a screenshot feature to Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Players were able to take a screenshot by pressing F2 and then looking at it in the screenshot gallery present in the game itself. Unlike Java Edition, players can have a hard time finding these screenshots as image files on Windows. However, there is a way to find where Bedrock Edition screenshots are stored.

Here is a step-by-step guide to finding Minecraft Bedrock Edition screenshots on Windows.

Steps to find the Minecraft Bedrock screenshots location on a Windows device

1) Take a screenshot

Take a screenshot and then begin finding it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to head to Minecraft Bedrock Edition and take a screenshot. To do this, first, you need to make sure that you are on the latest version.

Open the game and enter any world in which you want to take a screenshot. Once you enter the world, you can either pause the game by hitting escape and pressing the camera button on the bottom left corner, or simply press the F2 button while being in the game.

In both cases, the game will take a screenshot for you and give a notification that the picture can be viewed in the in-game screenshot gallery.

2) Head to this location on your Windows PC or laptop

Head to the file location shared below (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Finding Minecraft Java Edition folders is easy, but finding Bedrock Edition folders is not. This is because the game gets directly installed from the Microsoft App Store.

Hence, you first need to head to this exact file location: C:\Users\admin\AppData\Local\Packages.

In Packages, you need to find a folder starting with the name "Microsoft.Minecraft". It is worth noting that there can be multiple of these folders depending on whether you have also installed Bedrock Edition's beta and preview version or Education Edition.

If you have taken a screenshot on the stable Bedrock Edition version, ignore other folders and simply open the main one. From there, you need to follow this exact folder path: ...Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang\Screenshots.

3) Open the folder with the random number

The folder with random numbers in its name will have all the screenshots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you enter the folder path correctly, you will see a folder with loads of numbers as its name. This folder might seem confusing, but inside it, you will find every screenshot you take in Bedrock Edition.

