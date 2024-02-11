Minecraft announced free Monkey King & Mythic Beasts map for Lunar New Year 2024

For several years, Minecraft has celebrated Lunar New Year by giving away a free item or two. In 2021, players were given skins to mark the Year of the Ox. Both 2022 and 2023 saw Mojang release large content packs for Minecraft that were free for players to download and play. Last year, players could have an in-game encounter with the mythological entity Nian, courtesy of Next Studio.

For Lunar New Year 2024, Mojang made an exciting announcement on February 8.

Mojang's announcement

In the news post, Mojang informed players of its latest partnership with Next Studio. Players gained access to a free content pack inspired by Chinese mythology, which will be available on the Minecraft Marketplace. It revolves around the trickster god Sun Wukong, the titular Monkey King, teaming up with a powerful phoenix to defend the Sky Palace against the evil Demon Army.

While defending the palace, players will see their feathered ally wounded. They have to help the phoenix heal and return to full power before finally fighting off the Demon Army successfully and saving the day.

New Minecraft content

The player and their phoenix ally (Image via Mojang)

When creating a world for this mod, players will need to ensure that the experimental modding options are turned on as they are needed for the content to work properly.

Players loading into the world for the first time see a short flyover of the map before being dropped into the Sky Palace. They have more health than normal, and the usual hunger bar is replaced by a stamina meter. Players also have several inventory slots locked for use with the phoenix, alongside a staff weapon and a guide book that teaches players the pack's basic gameplay.

NPCs grant quests to players, leading them towards their phoenix companion who will aid in combat. The stamina can be used in fights to activate the phoenix's otherworldly abilities that will aid the defeat of the many enemies and bosses attacking the palace.

Mojang, at the end of the announcement, also recommends a few other Lunar New Year-related Minecraft Marketplace items, including a Dragon Valley mod that allows players to tame dragons, a Lunar Festivities skin pack, and an official Chinese Mythology Mash-Up. Once players have defeated evil as Sun Wukong, there is still much more fun to be had.