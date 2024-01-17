Minecraft announces free Planet Earth III DLC

Mojang recently released the Planet Earth III DLC for Minecraft. In the past, the Swedish game company has collaborated with BBC Earth to create several DLCs for their Education and Bedrock Editions of the game. They have once again done so and created the third DLC about various animal species. This particular expansion has a unique aspect of the prey and predator system that works in nature.

Here is everything to know about the new DLC for Minecraft Education and Bedrock Edition.

Everything to know about new Planet Earth III DLC for Minecraft

What will Planet Earth III DLC offer in Minecraft?

This Minecraft DLC made by community creators Shapescape has special game mechanics that allow players to experience a real-life wildlife location like a native animal. For example, players can swim around as a great white shark on the South African coastline or run around as an arctic wolf in the Canadian tundra region.

This expansion aims to raise awareness of how predators survive by using their abilities to hunt while the prey protect themselves and their young ones from them. Players can play as both types of animals and understand both perspectives.

Different locations, prey, and predators

In one of the predator vs. prey scenarios set on the South African coastline, players can either become a fur seal or a great white shark.

In the Canadian tundra, they can play as either an Arctic wolf or a musk ox.

In the Okavango Delta, players can either survive as a lily-trotter and protect its baby chicks through the flood water or become a patrolling crocodile who will be hunting them.

Explorers can stalk for impalas as they take on the role of the hungry leopardess or survive the predator itself as the impala in the grassy African savanna.

Finally, players can travel to the Amazon rainforest to take on the roles of two insects: the treehopper and the stingless bee.

Field Station

Players can monitor their activity and rewards from the DLC via the Field Station inside the DLC (Image via Mojang)

Situated in a rainforest, the BBC Planet Earth Field Station serves as the primary base for players. From here, they may choose from various activities, pick the biome they wish to play in, and view the animals that inhabit it.

Players will be rewarded with in-game awards, skins, and other goodies to wear for each task they complete. Along with keeping track of all the tasks they have finished, the central hub also allows users to interact with soundboards, rewatch cinematics, replay activities, and discover more about the creatures that are included in Planet Earth III DLC.

How to download Minecraft's Planet Earth III DLC

Players can easily download Planet Earth III DLC from the marketplace (Image via Mojang)

The new Mojang and BBC Earth's DLC is completely free and available on Minecraft Education and on Bedrock Edition's marketplace.

Players can open the game, head over to the Bedrock Edition's Marketplace tab, and search for "Planet Earth III" DLC. Since it is completely free of charge, it can be downloaded and played instantly.