Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update is coming to Education Edition

Minecraft fans are about to receive a major update if they play with the Education Edition. Trails & Tales is coming to classrooms, so you can continue improving their coding and collaborative efforts. Originally released earlier this year, the update will be heading to the education version of Mojang’s popular voxel-based game, and it’s coming soon.

Whether you’re a teacher or a would-be programming student, this update is going to be big. The 1.20: Trails & Tales update is heading to a classroom near you early in August 2023.

Minecraft’s 1.20 Trails & Tales coming to Education Edition in August 2023

According to the Minecraft: Education Edition X account, 1.20 - Trails & Tales is coming to this version of the game on August 8, 2023. It brings a wide array of interesting features to the classroom edition of Mojang’s hit cooperative building game.

The Cherry Blossom biome will finally be available in the classroom edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most requested, popular features heads to classroom versions of Minecraft - The Cherry Blossom biome. Fans wanted the Sakura petals to be visible in their worlds for many years, and now they can finally put them in officially.

Alongside this is a new animal - camel. Archaeology comes to the game in the 1.20 update as well, and Armor trims. If you want a new type of boat, you can also do that in Education Edition via bamboo rafts.

Just imagine what clever coders can do with the Archaeology system (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trails & Tales initially came to the voxel-based game in June 2023, and though it’s taken some time, the classroom edition will finally see this major update and all the popular content that came with it.

This will allow students of all ages to develop their coding and programming skills in the game, with a wide assortment of new content to explore. In addition, creative players can write stories in books and store them in the chiseled bookshelves.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales will arrive on the Education Edition platform on August 8, 2023, for Windows, Mac, iPhone/iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.