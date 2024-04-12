Minecraft announces free Spark Pets add-on for Bedrock Edition

When it comes to pets in Minecraft, the options are quite limited. Players can tame a wolf or a cat to keep as pets. Even though they can keep fish and axolotls as well, they are not pets, strictly speaking. Mojang added eight different wolf variants recently, but what if players wanted more than just wolves? This is where the Smart Pet add-on by Spark Universe comes in.

Minecraft took to X and announced a free add-on that players can download and get multiple animals as pets. Here’s everything about the add-on and how to get it.

Minecraft adds free new pets

Some of the pets from the add-on (Image via Spark Universe)

Players can now expand their pet population by downloading the free add-on from Minecraft Marketplace. The Spark Pets add-on brings 10 cute animals to the game that players can find and tame to keep as pets. The animals include two dogs, two cats, a capybara, a guinea pig, a chameleon, a hedgehog, a tortoise, and a T-rex. Yes, there’s a cute T-rex that players can tame.

The developer, Spark Universe, is a big name when it comes to Minecraft Marketplace content. They have made some of the best add-ons, including the famous Portals add-on that brings eight different portals to the game. They have also made a weapons and furniture add-on as well.

While the Spark Pets add-on is free, players can also get its paid version, which introduces 30 different tameable animals. The list includes all animals in the free version, along with monkeys, platypus, crabs, a variety of dogs and cats, and much more.

Taming these animals is also very easy. All players have to do is make a pet collar which can be crafted using leather. Putting a collar on an animal will tame them.

The T-Rex pet from the add-on (Image via Spark Universe)

To download and get it running, players can download the add-on from the Marketplace. After the download finishes, the add-on needs to be activated. This can be done by opening the game settings and then the "Resources and Behaviour" pack. The add-on can be found here, and activating it will add all the pets to the Minecraft world. That is all that's needed to get this add-on in the game and running.

One thing players might notice is that some of the pets might not behave properly. Despite the add-on being very polished, there might be some minor bugs that make the pets either behave erratically or bug out completely.