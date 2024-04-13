Minecraft announces new clothing collection in collaboration with Justice

Minecraft has collaborated with Lego, Universal Studios, and movie franchises, and most recently, it has joined forces with the clothing company Justice. Mojang Studios took to its official X handle to announce the details, showing the different clothing items available. Interestingly, in this collaboration, the unique items are available both in-game and in actual stores.

Here’s everything to know about Minecraft's collaboration with Justice.

Minecraft collaborates with Justice

This collaboration between a clothing company and the game might be confusing for many people, especially those who want to access the game's digital content. For those unaware, Justice is a popular clothing company that designs and sells clothes for mostly tween girls.

The collaboration shows how much effort has gone into the digital and physical items. People can go to Walmart to buy Minecraft-themed Justice clothes. These clothes are available both online and offline.

So when someone buys these clothes from the store, they get a code for the in-game outfits. Whether they will get the same design in the game is not confirmed since the designs of the clothes in-store and in the game do not match.

Items available in the collaboration (Image via X/Minecraft)

Another thing worth noting is that Justice is a brand for tween girls, so there's not much for young boys. The same applies to all the in-game content of the collaboration; every outfit in the game has been designed for girls.

This is not the first time the game has collaborated with another brand. Recently, the game’s official marketplace announced an upcoming collaboration with the popular movie franchise Kung Fu Panda.

While this collaboration might include a world-themed around the world of Kung Fu Panda and players could play as the main character Po, the Justice collaboration is more focused on skins and customization. This offer is for a limited time only as the collaboration will end on September 1, 2024.

Another important thing to note is that the official page says that players need to have the Minecraft Bedrock edition of the game to get the in-game content. Whether the items will be available in the Java edition of the game remains uncertain as there is no mention of that.