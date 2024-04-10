Minecraft teases Kung Fu Panda DLC

Minecraft has collaborated with multiple movie franchises such as Jurassic Park, Godzilla vs Kong, and much more. The list of these great collaborations has grown again as Mojang Studios has teased a Kung Fu Panda DLC arriving on Minecraft Marketplace for players to download and try. Kung Fu Panda is a famous movie franchise that is currently at its fourth installment and this time, they are increasing their reach to players. So what can players expect from this DLC? Let’s find out.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and solely based on the writer's opinions

Kung Fu Panda in Minecraft

The official X handle of Minecraft Marketplace posted a picture of Po, the panda protagonist of Kung Fu Panda. The interesting thing about the image was that Po was made in the game’s blocky texture. It looks like the panda is a mob in the game, and that has piqued the interest of both fans of the movies and the game.

Now the question that remains is what players might be getting for the downloadable content. Judging by the previous movie collaboration, Mojang Studios added impressive worlds, mobs, items, and even quest lines that let players explore a story that is related to the original movie franchise but stands out on its own.

Perhaps the DLC will add a world wherein players can play the game as Po and defeat other enemies. Or it might be a guided tour that will bring the world of Kung Fu Panda into the game that players can explore. One thing is very likely; the DLC will have elements of combat and exploration in it.

Hills and castles can be seen in the background (Image via X/MinecraftMarket)

DLCs that spawn out of collaboration with movie franchises have always been made with great attention to detail. A recent example is the Universal Studios DLC. In the image shared, one can see the hills and castle in the background. So there will be exploration in the DLC. Perhaps players can walk into the "Hall of Warriors" that features all the weapons used by other warriors before Po.

Another very likely feature of the DLC would be skins that players can get. These skins can be inspired by the characters of the movie; Po, Tigress, Monkey, Crane, even Master Shifu and Oogway.

Moreover, it is worth noting that Po is voiced by Jack Black, and the same actor has been cast for the upcoming Minecraft movie. So it seems that Jack Black will be introduced into the game as Po before the official movie.