Minecraft Universal Studios DLC: All you need to know

The Universal Studios DLC in Minecraft is available for players to download and explore, and it is packed with exciting content featuring different movies and IPs from Universal Studios. Minecraft players who are fans of movies such as Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, The Mummy, King Kong, and Jaws would love to explore the virtual theme park.

Apart from guided exploration, it seems that Everbloom Games, the developer of this DLC, has also added a few activities to make the experience more immersive. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting DLC.

Universal Studios Experience in Minecraft

The Mummy Ride in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

The Universal Studios DLC brings a virtual theme park experience. Players can visit famous rides from Universal Studios theme parks, such as The Revenge of the Mummy ride in Florida or Jurassic World Innovation Center in Beijing. Like the previously released Planet Earth III DLC, this one also provides an immersive experience.

The latest DLC lets players explore different guided tours of famous movie franchises, most notably Kong from the Skull Island series, Jurassic Park, and the treacherous waters from the movie Jaws. However, there’s something for science fiction fans as well.

Players can get an experience of Back to the Future and even take a trip to space to experience the E.T. ride. While most of the DLC is guided exploration, including boat rides or jungle safari, Everbloom games has added some activities inspired by these movies.

Jaws ride in the DLC (image via Mojang Studios)

The DLC includes a quest as well as some minigames inspired by different movies. For example, there’s a mission to look for some missing letters from the famous Universal Studios globe.

Getting these missing letters involves exploring dangerous areas and completing minigames. These activities feature sneaking around the dangerous velociraptors from Jurassic Park and diving into the waters infested with the dangerous shark from Jaws.

Besides these activities, there are also some characters from the movie that help in completing the quests. Figures such as Shrek, Puss in Boots, Frankenstein’s Monster, and even Woody Woodpecker would regularly interact with players to help them. Previously, Minecraft also collaborated with Star Wars, which brought the Path of the Jedi DLC.

Back to the Future in Minecraft DLC (image via Mojang Studios)

There are a lot of interesting additions in the DLC, but the cream of the crop is its exploration aspect. Each ride features a detailed environment filled with easter eggs from the movies.

Exploring the jungles feels exciting and dangerous at the same time. The quests and minigames would be even more fun with friends. Players can download this DLC through the Minecraft Marketplace page from the game’s main menu.