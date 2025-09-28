  • home icon
  Minecraft announces new Friendly Fishing add-on in collaboration with Conservation International

Minecraft announces new Friendly Fishing add-on in collaboration with Conservation International

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 28, 2025 07:55 GMT
The Friendly Fishing add-on for Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
The Friendly Fishing add-on for Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is more than a simple game with a playerbase. It has become a part of the internet culture with millions of active players all across the globe, and thus a very large and active community. Such an influence means that the blocky game not only gives players ways to be more creative and have fun, but also teaches them a few things.

With that specific purpose, Minecraft has partnered up with Conservation International and released the Friendly Fishing add-on for the Bedrock Edition of the game.

For those who are unaware, Conservation International is a global non-profit organization. It works on promoting sustainable practices and spreading awareness about deforestation, ocean pollution, and other activities that threaten the biodiversity of the world.

Here’s everything about the Friendly Fishing add-on, including the content and mechanics, and how the developers have managed to create something that’s fun, educational, and focused towards a great cause.

Minecraft Friendly Fishing add-on explained

The Friendly Fishing add-on is available on Minecraft Marketplace and it costs 990 Minecoins. Since this is focused on the conservation of the environment, Mojang Studios has mentioned that all the net proceeds from the sales will go to Conservation International. This means players will be directly contributing to the improvement of the natural world.

As the name suggests, the add-on brings a new fishing mechanic to the blocky world. But unlike the normal game that lacks aquatic life diversity, there are 90 different types of fishes that players can catch, including sea bass, flounder, or the barracuda. Catching them also includes a tapping mini-game that one needs to master.

Once a fish is caught, there are two options to choose from; either keep the fish in an aquarium or release them back in the ocean. There’s also an option to log the fish in the Fish Encyclopedia that comes with the add-on. Players can input details such as the weight and length of the fish. There’s also some information about how the fish is an important part of the ecosystem.

Another major aspect of the Friendly Fishing add-on is that the ocean floor is filled with plastic waste just like the real oceans. Players can wear the diving suit and go deep underwater to clear the waste and make the oceans better for aquatic life. There are also some treasures to be found.

There are a lot of things to explore and try in this Minecraft add-on, and the developers have put in great effort to make it interesting and informative.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
