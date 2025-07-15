5 add-ons worth buying in Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has a special section called the Marketplace, where players can purchase or get both paid and free third-party features for the game. Add-ons are one of the most fascinating categories of third-party features since they offer entirely new mobs, structures, textures, animations, mechanics, and more. They are just like mods, and there are loads of both free and paid add-ons to choose from.

Here is a list of some great paid Minecraft Bedrock add-ons worth checking out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great paid add-ons in Minecraft Marketplace that are worth checking out

1) Actions & Stuff

Actions & Stuff completely changes the textures and animations of every block and mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Actions & Stuff is arguably the best paid add-on in Minecraft Bedrock. It was released in December 2024 and has already been bought by over 70,000 players. This massive pack completely changes every single texture and mob animation of the game.

The mobs feel a lot more alive as their movements are buttery smooth, and the particle effects make them feel new. Furthermore, the add-on changes block textures, allowing players to experience Minecraft differently.

2) Mowzie's Mobs

Mowzie's Mobs also has an add-on for Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mowzie's Mobs is another great add-on for Bedrock Edition since it is a direct port from its Java Edition mod. In Java Edition, it's one of the most famous mods with more than 76,000,000 downloads. Hence, these developers are trusted to make an excellent add-on for Bedrock Edition as well.

This mod brings loads of new fictional creatures for players to explore. From plant-based creatures to massive boss mobs of various elements, this mob add-on will keep players hooked for hours, especially those bored of vanilla mobs.

3) Dwellers 2.0

Dwellers add-on adds horrific creatures that stalk and hunt players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Cave Dweller is a popular horror mod that was first created for Java Edition. It added a mysterious lanky creature with long arms and legs that stalked and eventually hunted players in dark and deep caves. This mod gradually became so popular that many developers started creating their own iterations of the mod.

Hence, the horror mod was created as a Bedrock Edition add-on as well. It not only adds the original cave dweller but also its various versions. This add-on brings 15 different horrific creatures that will haunt players as they survive in Minecraft.

4) Essentials

Essentials brings loads of useful features to Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Essentials is also a great add-on for Bedrock Edition that adds various useful features that vanilla Minecraft simply does not have. Some of these include the ability to repair anvils, place vertical slabs, an automatic ore and tree breaker, a death waypoint feature, and a teleporter block.

Hence, Essentials is one of the best utility add-ons for Minecraft, especially for those who want a vanilla experience but also need some useful features to enhance their gameplay experience.

5) Furniture

Furniture adds thousands of new furniture blocks and items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft might have loads of blocks to create entire structures, but it doesn't have a decent array of furniture blocks. This is where the Furniture add-on can come in handy; this add-on claims to have a whopping 12,000 varieties of furniture blocks. From custom beds to tables of different sizes and even lamps, this add-on is an interior designer's dream.

Hence, if players are interested in creating a detailed build with all kinds of furniture, this add-on will be perfect for them.

