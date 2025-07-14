This Minecraft mod adds large abandoned cities to the game

When you first enter a new Minecraft world, you will spawn in a random Overworld biome. Though you will find various kinds of unique structures to explore and loot, you can get bored with them quite quickly since these builds will generate in almost every single world that you create. Hence, the game's community has made loads of new structure mods. One of them is called The Lost Cities.

Here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod, including what it offers and how to download it.

Features and download guide for The Lost Cities mod for Minecraft

What does The Lost Cities mod offer?

The Lost Cities is a mod that generates massive cities in Minecraft. You can play in an old, deserted city rather than the standard Overworld with natural biomes everywhere you look.

To generate these cities after installing the mod, you need to head to the world creation page and enable the cities in the "More" section of the creation page. Once you activate it, you can select the density and frequency of these cities in the Overworld. A map will show how cities will be generated.

Highways, bridges, tunnels, a subway system, countless dungeons with loot and spawners, and more will generate within this city, keeping you hooked on it for hours. Some cities will have massive craters or entire buildings covered in vines, showing that they have been attacked and abandoned.

Additionally, the mod also offers loads of configuration settings (referred to as profiles) in the mod menu that can change how a city generates in Minecraft.

This mod is excellent for multiplayer servers, where multiple players are enjoying the game together. They can take up each building or area of the city and live together.

How to download and install The Lost Cities mod for Minecraft?

The Lost Cities can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/@McJty)

Here is a short guide for downloading and installing the Lost Cities mod in Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for The Lost Cities mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game and experience the horrifically glitched version right from the main menu.

