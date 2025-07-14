Why Minecraft needs a major animation update

Over the years, Mojang has worked hard and updated Minecraft constantly. Though they have mainly focused on bringing large, game-changing features like biomes, important items, and mobs, they have also drastically improved smaller details like animations in newer features.

Ad

Hence, an argument can be made that since Mojang can now make better animations, they should bring a major animation overhaul update to change the entire game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why Minecraft needs an animation overhaul update

Disparity between new and old mobs

Mojang's new mobs have much better animations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the main reasons why Mojang should consider an animation update is because of a major disparity between how old and new mobs look with each other. Minecraft has some iconic mobs like zombies, skeletons, creepers, and others that have been in the game for many years. However, they have not yet received any new animations.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, new creatures like warden, creaking, allay, etc., are much recent additions with a much detailed and immersive animation. Hence, when both old and new mobs spawn near each other, they feel completely different from one another, so much so that sometimes it feels like two different versions of Minecraft have been merged with each other.

Hence, Mojang can release an animation update where they bring new, detailed animations to every mob, particularly older ones.

Ad

Custom resource packs and add-ons offer much smoother animations

Java Edition resource packs and Bedrock Edition add-ons offer much better animations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason why Mojang should release an official animation update is that there are now many resource packs and add-ons that make creatures a lot more immersive than vanilla.

Ad

In Java Edition, Fresh Animations is known for bringing smooth animations to each and every mob, including eye and breathing movements. In Bedrock Edition, players can buy Actions & Stuff, which is also a beautiful add-on that not only adds new animations to every mob but also changes block textures.

Because these third-party mods make certain Minecraft mobs look better than Mojang's, the company should think of improving mob animations to make creatures more immersive in vanilla versions.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!