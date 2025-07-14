New Minecraft Bedrock 1.21 glitch lets you dupe any block

Though Mojang keeps updating Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions, new bugs and glitches keep popping up. Most recently, Bedrock Edition is experiencing a bizarre glitch through which you can duplicate any block you want, even the more expensive and rare ones like beacons, netherite block, etc. As of now, this exploit farm works well, but it could soon be patched by Mojang.

Ad

Here is everything about this block duplication glitch in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.

Note: This glitch is currently working, but it may be patched in future updates. As of now, it has been tested successfully on Bedrock Edition 1.21.93.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steps to make a block duplication contraption in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21

Ad

Trending

1) Resources required

Resources required to make this contraption (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to gather these resources to make the block duplication contraption. As far as contraptions go, it is a really simple one since you do not need rare and complex items. Here is the full list of resources needed:

Ad

Any 11 solid blocks

6 redstone dust

5 redstone repeaters

2 sticky pistons

2 bone meal

1 slime block

1 lever

1 lava bucket

1 water bucket

2) Place and configure redstone repeaters

Redstone repeaters should be configured in a certain manner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you should start by placing a lever and a pattern of redstone repeaters shown in the picture above. The first one is adjacent to the lever, the second one is diagonally to the right, while the other three are diagonally to the left of the second repeater.

Ad

Once all these are placed and connected through redstone dust, they need to be configured accurately. Those who might not know, redstone repeaters delay the redstone tick, based on which setting they are set to. The setting can be changed by right-clicking on it. Here is how each of them should be set, starting with the closest to the lever:

1st repeater - 1 level

2nd repeater - 3 level

3rd repeater - 3 level

4th repeater - 3 level

5th repeater - 2 level

Ad

3) Build the rest of the contraption

The rest of the contraption with pistons and sticky pistons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After setting redstone repeaters, you need to place building blocks, sticky pistons, slimes, and glass blocks just like the picture shows. These blocks are to ensure that the sticky pistons push the slime and lava at the right time so that the block duplication glitch gets activated. Even the water flowing towards a one-block hole is intentional.

Ad

4) Grow a tall grass between lava and water

Grow tall grass using bonemeal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After making the contraption, one important step is to place a tall grass right between the water and lava, beside the slime block. Since tall grass is not a block that can be obtained, it can only be grown using bonemeal on a grass block.

Ad

One bonemeal will grow a short grass, after which it can be bonemealed again to grow it into a tall grass.

This is a vital step, without which the block duplication glitch will not work.

5) Place the block you want to duplicate and start the contraption

Place the block you want to duplicate and start the contraption (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once the entire contraption is ready and accurately configured, you can place any block that you want to duplicate right below the slime block. After this, you can start the contraption.

Ad

You will notice that whichever block you are trying to duplicate will vanish for once. There is no need to panic in this case, since you only need to break the sticky piston that pushed the slime block. Once that piston breaks, you will see the desired block reappear on the other side.

After this, you can start mining or breaking the desired block, and it will immediately be duplicated. This way, you can use this bizarre duplication glitch and keep getting the same block again and again.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!