How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update is yet another hotfix released recently by Mojang. This patch introduces minor changes to the Chase the Skies game drop, along with a long list of bug fixes. This hotfix is so small that it has been coupled with the Bedrock 1.21.93 itself.

Ad

Here's how to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update on all compatible devices.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Minecraft on Xbox website (Image via Xbox)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update on Xbox Series X/S:

Ad

Trending

Head over to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library. Now, select Minecraft from the list of games and head over to the Options button. Choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select "Updates." The update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin soon.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Minecraft on PlayStation website (Image via PlayStation)

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update on PlayStation 4 and 5:

Ad

Navigate to the console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your library. Select Options and choose the "Check for Updates" option. Once found, the update will be added to your queue, and the latest version of the game will automatically be downloaded and installed.

Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Minecraft on Nintendo website (Image via Nintendo)

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update on Nintendo Switch:

Ad

Open Minecraft on your Switch device. Once the game opens, you will get a notification for a new update. Click or tap the pop-up on the top and wait for it to take you to the eShop. Now, choose the Update and add it to your device's download queue. If you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.94 hotfix update manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game. Press the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window opens, select "Software Update" and then choose "Via the Internet" to start downloading the hotfix update.

Ad

Android/iOS mobile devices

Minecraft on Android and iOS store websites (Image via Android || iOS)

Here is how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update on Android or iOS:

Ad

Search for Minecraft on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page on your app opens, you'll notice the Open/Play button has been replaced by an "Update" button. Tap the Update button to download the latest version 1.21.94.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Minecraft on Microsoft Store (Image via Microsoft Store)

Here is how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 update on Windows 10/11:

Ad

If this is your first time playing Minecraft Bedrock on Windows or you do not have the official launcher installed, head over to the Mojang website or click this link to navigate to the download page. Download the executable file and install it in your preferred file directory. Once installed, sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the launcher ready for use. Now, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Head to the left of the green Play button on the lower side to the small drop-down. Make sure to select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab and just hit the green Play button. Wait for the launcher to download the required update files for the 1.21.94 hotfix. Once done, hit the Play button again, and the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.94 version.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!