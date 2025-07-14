Minecraft Structory mod guide

Minecraft has various kinds of structures that you can loot. From villages to underground ancient cities, there are a plethora of areas to explore in all three dimensions of the game. Despite so many structures, some players might get bored of seeing the same structures in every world they generate. Hence, the game's community came up with various structure mods. One of them is called Structory.

Here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Structory mod for Minecraft

What does the Structory mod offer?

Structory is a special structure mod that adds various builds like ruins, towers, deserted huts, and even castles. Each and every structure is uniquely designed. They have lots of hostile creatures that pose a challenge, and a decent amount of treasure loot to keep you hooked.

Structory has a special season update system, where the developers update the mod based on certain themes. This means that the mod's content will actively change based on each update.

Their first season is all about ruins. The mod will generate various kinds of ruins like Mangrove Ruins, Northern Ruins, and Taiga Ruins. Each of them will have a different configuration, loot tables, and hostile mob spawns.

Apart from simply adding new structures, Structory also boasts some form of lore related to each of its builds. The modders cleverly added hidden stories behind these new structures that will intrigue you as well.

How to download and install the Structory mod for Minecraft?

Structory mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/botanydev)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Structory mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.7. Head to CurseForge and search for the Structory mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.7 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge or Fabric 1.21.7 modded game version. Open the game, and experience the horrifically glitched version, right from the main menu.

