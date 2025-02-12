  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft beacon range: All you need to know

Minecraft beacon range: All you need to know

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 12, 2025 10:52 GMT
Beacons have different range depending on its size (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Beacons have different ranges depending on their size (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The beacon is a very powerful block in Minecraft. It helps grant you various positive status effects in a specific location. Given how difficult it is to collect one of the crafting elements for beacons, they are regarded as an endgame block. For them to function correctly, you must create these blocks and lay them on top of many other blocks made from earth minerals.

The way you configure beacons will determine the range of its effect in any given area. Here is everything to know about its range in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

All major details about a beacon's range in Minecraft

What is the range of beacons in Minecraft?

A small beacon offering status effect for only 20 blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
A small beacon offering status effect for only 20 blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Note that Minecraft beacons need to be placed on top of blocks made of earth minerals. This means that they can be placed on top of blocks of iron, emerald, diamond, and even netherite.

also-read-trending Trending

The type of block that beacons are placed on does not affect their power or range. However, the number of blocks they are placed on makes a difference.

For example, the image above depicts how a beacon is placed on a single 3x3 layer of iron blocks. The line of iron blocks indicates the range of this small beacon configuration. Beyond 20 blocks, this configuration will stop giving any effects to players.

A beacon affects an area in a square column. This means that its range is only limited to the X and Z axes.

How to increase beacon range in Minecraft

Beacons must have more layers, and simulation distance should be decent enough to increase range (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
Beacons must have more layers, and simulation distance should be decent enough to increase range (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

To increase a beacon's range, you must increase its layers. Beacons can either be placed on a:

  • 3x3 single layer
  • 5x5 and 3x3 double layer
  • 7×7, 5×5, and 3×3 triple layer
  • 9×9, 7×7, 5×5 and 3×3 quadruple layer

The more layers you add underneath the beacon, its range will continue to increase. Here is how a beacon's range increases with each layer:

  • Layer one - 20 block range
  • Layer two - 30 block range
  • Layer three - 40 block range
  • Layer four - 50 block range

This is the only way to increase a beacon's range in Minecraft. If, however, the beacon's effects are not being applied even after increasing its layers, go to the video settings to increase the simulation distance. The beacon's effect is tied to simulation distance; hence, it might still give the effects if the distance is too low.

Along with range, the duration and powers of status effects will also increase.

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी