Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update: Highly anticipated pause feature delayed, still in beta and preview

Mojang recently released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update with loads of changes to the Overworld dimension, especially in terms of vegetation and terrain generation. However, they missed one highly-anticipated feature that many players were looking forward to using — the game pause.

As of now, the game pause feature is still in beta and preview versions. It was confirmed by Mojang that it has been delayed. Here is everything to know about the feature and its delay.

Long-awaited pause feature not added to Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update

What is the game pause feature

Game pause feature allow players to enter the pause menu and freeze the entire game (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In most single-player games, whenever gamers hit the pause menu, the entire game freezes. Whether it is an enemy about to attack the player or it's just a player running around the world, the internal clock of the game freezes completely, stopping everything.

This feature has been in Minecraft Java Edition single-player mode since the game was released in 2011. However, it was not in Bedrock Edition.

Even if players did not activate their world to multiplayer, they were unable to pause the game and freeze the world completely. Mojang acknowledged this issue and introduced the game pause feature in Bedrock Edition's beta/preview version.

After it was introduced, many players were eagerly waiting for the game pause feature to land in the stable version.

The developers perfected the game pause feature so that even if the world is in multiplayer mode, it will still pause the entire game as long as one player is alone in the world.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.60 patch notes mention the game pause feature is still in development

The game does not pause in the 1.21.60 update (Image via Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

When Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.60 was released, many players thought that the game pause feature would be added to it. Unfortunately, Mojang mentioned in the update's patch notes that the feature has been delayed and is only available in the beta/preview version. Here is what they wrote:

"The pause functionality will only be available in Beta and Preview for the time being. We know you're super excited to be able to pause in Bedrock. However, we need a bit more time to perfect this feature before we can release it to you. Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to bring you the best possible experience."

As per the patch notes, players will have to wait a little longer for the game pause feature to land in an upcoming update.

