Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58 Beta Patch Notes: List of changes and download links for Windows and Android

After delivering the Java Snapshot 21w20a, Mojang has now released Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58 beta versions for Windows, Xbox, and Android users.

Building on the previous 1.17.0.57 beta, the latest Minecraft patch brings some tweaks to dripstone and fixes many bugs from the older versions. The developers also tweaked the background color of the settings screen.

Here is the complete list of changes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58.

Minecraft 1.17.0.58 beta patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Dripstone

Long stalactites drip only from the tip.

Stalactites now drip water slightly more often when filling a cauldron.

Pointed dripstone now correctly gets destroyed after the block it was placed on is broken by block updates.

User Interface

Tweaked background color of settings screens.

Graphical

Fixed a bug that could occur on older worlds, where looking up in a minecart would display the inside of the minecart blocking the player's view.

Maps inside Glow Item Frames no longer cause nearby items to light up.

Items

Picking or breaking Glow Item Frames now gives the correct item (MCPE-117514).

Advanced Pick Block will now save the data of copied blocks correctly (MCPE-126040).

Furnace, Smoker, and Blast Furnace now become unlit when fuel finishes (MCPE-127550, MCPE-127559).

Fixed a bug where the map was centered on player's position when it was created (MCPE-126607).

Baby Axolotls no longer consume the Bucket when being fed with a Bucket of Tropical Fish.

Buckets that were used to feed Axolotls can now be stacked together with other empty Buckets (MCPE-127426).

Gameplay

Fixed ripple effect on portals and crash when creating a large amount of portal blocks (MCPE-126674, MCPE-126690).

Fixed bubble columns on naturally generated Magma Blocks (MCPE-127196).

Commands

Function's positional offset is no longer re-evaluated for every command inside the function when run with the '/execute' command. It is now only evaluated once for the whole function (MCPE-124890).

Technical Updates

Items

Fixed an issue with Signs not displaying the saved text upon placement.

The "has_equipment" filter once again supports data values.

Mobs

Added a new field "transform_to_item" to the "minecraft:ageable" component. If the field is filled with an item name, the item will be given back when any of "feed_items" are used. Similar to "transform_to_item" in the "minecraft:breedable" component.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58 beta: Download links for Windows and Android

Players can download the latest Minecraft beta versions by signing up for the beta program.

Windows players have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app to get the Minecraft beta. Readers can click here to download the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Android players can sign up for the beta program on Google PlayStore. After signing up, they can download the latest beta patch.

Readers can click here to sign up for the Minecraft beta on Android.

