Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.21 Beta patch notes: Full list of changes revealed for Windows and Android devices

Minecraft Bedrock edition's second beta update for version 1.17.20 has been released by Mojang on June 30th, 2021. It is well known that releasing a beta version of the game is Mojang's way of testing it before the final update.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.21 beta version continues to fix the bugs and glitches present in Minecraft version 1.17, which was released as the first half of the massive Caves & Cliffs update.

Players can now play the latest beta edition by installing the insider app on their Windows PC or Xbox console and navigating to Minecraft beta after opening the app. Android players can also test the beta versions of Minecraft by signing up as a beta tester here.

Also read: Top 5 features in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

#Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.17.20.21 is out and includes Structure Block Changes, Technical Updates, and Bug Fixes!



📝 Changelog Here: https://t.co/gcciKeVZGJ



🐛 Report Bugs: https://t.co/Bj1ZOvg7N4



💭 Give Feedback: https://t.co/bKRKStsdE1 — Minecraft Updates (@MCPEBeta_info) July 1, 2021

All changes and fixes present in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.21.20 beta update

This beta update focuses on fixing minor bugs and glitches present in the game after the previous update.

Commands

In the previous versions, when the player placed a structure using commands in an unloaded area and that structure was deleted, a crash could happen. This issue has been fixed in the latest beta.

Visual bug

Fixed a glitch where windows players could see texts from sign drawings on maps when RTX is turned on.

Clock and Compass changes

These two items will no longer function inside the recipe book in the latest beta version.

Structured blocks

Fixed an issue where tamed wolves appeared transparent on structured block screen.

Corner mode

Corner mode is a feature that was only present in the Java Edition of Minecraft. However, in the latest beta update, it has been added to the bedrock edition as well. Corner mode is a Structure block feature, which is used with the save mode's detect button to automatically save a structure or an area that the player desires.

To use the corner mode, players need to place two save structure blocks on opposite sides of a structure. Then, using the save block, press "DETECT." And once the detection process is complete, white outlines will appear around the structure.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 beta version

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Shaheen Banu