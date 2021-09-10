Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.25 Beta: Patch notes, how to download, and more

Mojang is back again with another beta version for Minecraft Bedrock players on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices.

Before an update launches, developers will release beta versions to test features that are still in development. This way, they can build hype for new game content and also get feedback from the Minecraft community.

Compared to previous beta versions, Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.25 beta is a pretty minor one. However, it addresses the game crashes that many beta testers were experiencing. This article shares patch notes for the latest beta and how to download it.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.25 beta

We have a small Bedrock beta update rolling out today!https://t.co/2OhQYT1nfz — Jay Wells ⛏️ (@Mega_Spud) September 9, 2021

Minecraft's community manager, Jay Wells, was not joking when he talked about releasing a small Bedrock beta. Like yesterday's Java experimental snapshot, Minecraft 1.17.30.25 is a minor beta update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.25 beta patch notes:

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed invisible blocks in The End

Experimental features are causing significant performance issues in both Java and Bedrock Edition. Fixing these problems and crashes is one of the first steps to make the upcoming 1.18 update stable.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.25 beta

To download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.25 beta, players will first need to signup for beta testing. Those who are already beta testers can directly update to the latest version from their game store.

Before participating in the beta versions, players should know the following:

Beta versions are still in development and do not represent the final quality of a feature or update.

Players cannot load the latest beta in older versions.

Beta features are not final and, hence, may change in future releases.

Realms is not accessible to beta testers.

Players interested in testing these versions can follow these steps to sign up for the beta and download it.

Android devices

Open Google PlayStore. Search for Minecraft. Open Minecraft's official page on PlayStore. Scroll down and look for the option to sign up. After signing up, players can download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.25 beta.

Xbox One and Windows 10

Players on Xbox One and Windows 10 need Xbox Insider Hub to sign up for beta testing. Install Xbox Insider Hub from Microsoft Store or Xbox Store.

Launch Xbox Insider Hub

Go to Previews and look for Minecraft.

Click on Minecraft. From here, players can sign up for the beta.

After signing up, they can download the latest beta version from their stores.

The latest beta version doesn't add any new features. However, players can try an experimental world to see whether the game's performance has improved or not.

