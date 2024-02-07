Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60 buffs the Fortune enchantment and fixes trail ruins generation bug

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.20.60 debuted on February 6, 2024, bringing with it a hefty list of changes. In addition to Java Edition parity tweaks and implementing several Experimental Features from the upcoming 1.21 update, the 1.20.60 update also made some important changes to the beloved Fortune enchantment and fixed the rather aggravating trail ruins generation bug.

For several previous Bedrock Edition previews, trail ruins haven't generated as a cohesive structure, instead having a disconnected upper portion that led to unnecessary digging from Minecraft players.

The issue wasn't present in Java Edition, but Bedrock 1.20.60 has finally fixed the problem, and increasing certain item drop yields for Fortune-enchanted tools is a huge bonus. This article explains more.

Breaking down the changes to the Fortune enchantment and trail ruins in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60

Trail ruins could generate in a detached fashion before Bedrock 1.20.60 (Image via Lillybeacon/Mojang Bug Report)

Many Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players were content with the inclusion of trail ruins at first, but their disjointed generation caused issues with finding the full structure. Since the upper portion of the structure could be disjointed from the base, players could find part of a trail ruin and spend excess amounts of time digging around for the rest.

Fortunately, Mojang Studios stated in the Bedrock 1.20.60 patch notes that the generation and structure placement for trail ruins in Bedrock will now mirror Java Edition, which had no regular issues with the structure. Hopefully, this makes trail ruins more accessible and less weary on a player's tools in the long run. There's also the matter of certain loot drops regarding the Fortune enchantment.

Mojang has specifically improved the base drops in Bedrock Edition when breaking nether gold and lapis lazuli ore. Players will receive more item drops without an enchantment, as well as an increased volume when using a Fortune-enchanted tool, which should be great news for fans.

Nether gold ore yields have increased for both unenchanted and Fortune-enchanted tools in Minecraft 1.20.60 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fortune Enchantment Changes and Nether Gold/Lapis Lazuli Ore Tweaks in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60

When mined with an unenchanted tool, nether gold ore will now drop a maximum of six gold nuggets (previously five).

With a Fortune III-enchanted tool, the maximum nether gold ore yield is raised to 24 gold nuggets (increased from 20).

Lapis lazuli ore can now drop up to nine lapis lazuli (previously eight) when broken by an unenchanted tool.

Lapis lazuli ore is broken by a Fortune III-enchanted tool, players can receive up to a maximum of 36 lapis lazuli (increased from 32).

While some players were likely unsatisfied with the two ore blocks' previous item drops, having an increase in Minecraft's gold nuggets and lapis lazuli drops has been welcomed. Unfortunately, the Fortune enchantment wasn't buffed across the board for all ore types, but perhaps Mojang has plans for additional tweaks in the lead-up to the 1.21 update.