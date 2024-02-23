Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.25 beta & preview patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition preview 1.20.70.25 debuted on February 22, 2024. It has made some minor alterations to the game UI, along with a small bug fix. However, the biggest draw of this preview is arguably the decision to make previews/betas accessible on PlayStation consoles. This move ends the Xbox-exclusive run of the game's popular Preview Program in the console space.

Other than opening up the Preview Program to more platforms, not too much has changed. Still, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the patch notes so players are aware of what was introduced in preview 1.20.70.25. Moreover, one particular implementation will be seen across a multitude of platforms later on, so it's best to keep track of it as well.

Breaking down the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.20.70.25

A new server browser is being developed in the current slate of Minecraft Previews (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to new and incredible changes in Minecraft preview 1.20.70.25, there isn't much. However, the decision to give PlayStation platforms access to previews is a big win for console players. Mojang has also announced the release of a new server browser UI. While it isn't finished quite yet, the studio stated that it will be rolled out across various platforms over time.

Preview 1.20.70.25 Patch Notes

Minecraft Preview is now available on Playstation 4 consoles. It can be accessed by opening the game, navigating to settings, and selecting Preview in the sidebar to open the download page on the Playstation Store for the latest preview. Since previews operate as their own separate program, they are also eligible to be played on Playstation 5 consoles thanks to the system's backward compatibility with PS4 games.

The play screen/server tab is being revamped for improved functionality and a new aesthetic look. According to Mojang, the revamp will include a new way to access featured servers as well as server news and give players easier access to their own servers. Adding and editing new servers will also be made more simplistic. The reworked play/server screen will roll out gradually across Bedrock-compatible platforms in the days following this preview's release. Platforms mentioned directly by Mojang include Xbox, Playstation, Windows, Android, and iOS.

Fixed a bug where the old components of the "minecraft:destroy_time" block property would not update to the latest version of the game preview.

That's all there is to it! While this preview update is a relatively small one, the addition of PlayStation consoles to beta access is a positive for the community, allowing fans to experience Minecraft's new Experimental Features and additions before they're introduced into main releases.

The revamped play/server screens should also be a welcome improvement, but how helpful they'll be remains to be seen.