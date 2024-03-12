Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71 update patch notes

A new update has arrived for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. On March 12, Mojang released Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71 for all supported platforms. This new update comes with several changes and bug fixes, and it adds the experimental features of the 1.21 update from the past few beta and preview releases.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71 has brought a few wolf parity features from Java to Bedrock. Wolves in Bedrock Edition now withstand more damage, have their health increased, and their healing rate doubled. Players can now also try the major 1.21 experimental features without having to download the beta and preview. Here are the patch notes for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71 update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71 patch notes: All you need to know

Vanilla Parity in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71

Mobs

Mojang is preparing Bedrock Edition for the upcoming Minecraft wolf update. These adorable creatures have received major parity features to stay up-to-date with their Java version.

Wolves can now withstand the same amount of damage as in Minecraft Java Edition

Rather than halving all damage dealt to tamed Wolves by entities other than Players or Arrows, as currently done in Minecraft Java Edition, the maximum health of tamed Wolves has been increased from 20 to 40

Pre-existing tamed Wolves will need to be fed to reach the new maximum health

To ensure the healing rate remains consistent, the health restored by feeding Wolves has been doubled

Minecraft Java Edition will be adjusted to match the new Bedrock Edition implementation

Experimental Features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71

Wind Charge

Become the Breeze! Using a Wind Charge will fire off a Wind Charge projectile similar to the Breeze's

A Wind Charge fired by a player will grant 10% more knockback than a Breeze's

Just like the projectile fired by the Breeze, Wind Charges fired by the player also deal damage if they hit an entity directly

The Breeze drops between 4-6 Wind Charges when killed

Wind Charges have a max stack size of 64

There is half a second cooldown after each use

Wind Charges can be fired from a dispenser

Players that launch themselves with a Wind Charge only accumulate fall damage below the y-level of where they collided with the wind burst

Bogged

A new variant of Skeletons that shoot poisonous arrows

They're faster to take down with 16 health instead of 20 health

They attack at a slower interval of 3.5 seconds instead of 2 seconds

Has a chance to drop Arrows of Poison when killed by players

These mossy and mushroom covered Skeletons spawn naturally in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps

Can also be found spawning from Trial Spawners in some Trial Chambers

Vault

A block that holds locked treasure and loot - find the right key to eject its rewards

Found throughout Trial Chambers, containing the structures' most valuable loot

Vaults in Trial Chambers require a Trial Key to be unlocked

Can be unlocked by an unlimited amount of players

After a player has unlocked a Vault, they cannot unlock that Vault again

If a player has not unlocked that Vault before, an orange stream of particles will flow from the player to the Vault when nearby

Has a keyhole that will be open or closed depending on the players nearby

If any nearby player has not unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be open

If all nearby players have unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be closed

Within its cage, it will cycle through and display items which are possible to eject from its loot table

The rewards it ejects are randomized from its loot table each time it is unlocked

Vaults currently reuse the same loot table that reward chests previously used in the Trial Chambers

This loot table is temporary and will be completely revised as development continues

Cannot be crafted or obtained in Survival mode, and does not drop anything when mined

Explosion-resistant and cannot be moved

Wolf

The collars of tamed Wolves have been increased in size, making them visible not only from the front but also from other angles

Fixes and Changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71

Performance / Stability

Fixed a bug that could cause the loading screen to get stuck for some time around 40%

Fixed an issue where the game could softlock while displaying the "Loading resource packs" modal

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when changing languages on some platforms

Gameplay

Upward player motion will now reset fall distance, allowing Riptide Tridents to break a fall

Players can now bridge blocks over water

Fixed sky light not being updated properly when big gaps of air were present between the ceiling and the floor

Fixed a bug that could sometimes prevent the Stronghold portal room from being generated

Fixed players not unlocking “The Beginning” trophy on PlayStation for defeating a Wither, even if they were close enough to the Wither

Mobs

When fed, baby mobs now emit both sound and particles

All sounds emitted by Phantoms are now audible even when the player is facing away

All sounds emitted by Wardens are now audible even when the player is facing away

Blocks

Double Slabs can once again be created when stacking two of the same Slabs together

Sweet Berry Bush Sapling now slows down players when walked through

Cave Vines without Glow Berries no longer drop a Glow Berry when Silk Touched

Blue and Black Candle Cakes now display and drop the correct type of Candle

Patternless Banners taken from the Creative mode inventory will no longer reset when first placed

Tall Flowers are no longer affected by Fortune enchantment

Large Ferns now have a chance of dropping Wheat Seeds

Tweaked the loot drop distributions for Fortune enchantment of Melon, Redstone Ore, Glowstone, and Nether Wart to better match Java Edition

Fixed a bug that made it so players could not place multiple items while moving, such as Boats or Fireworks

As a result of this fix, we've had to revert the fix for Slabs and Stairs being placed inconsistently while continuously building. Fix will come in future releases

In Realms, removing an item from an Item Frame while in Creative mode no longer destroys the Item Frame

In Realms, removing a book from a Lectern while in Creative mode no longer destroys the Lectern

Lots of blocks now play appropriate sounds when entities fall onto them.

Items

Updated the Globe pattern on Shields to match Java Edition

In Realms, attempting destruction of one Sea Turtle Egg on a stack of more than one in Creative mode no longer destroys two at once

Spawn Eggs are now called "[Mob] Spawn Egg" instead of "Spawns [Mob]" so that players can more easily search for them in the Creative mode inventory

End Portal Frame has been moved to Nature category in the Creative mode inventory

Touch Controls

Players can no longer customize touch controls while on the death scree

Graphical

Added 4K resolution support for Xbox Series consoles

Realms

Updated the Realms Plus landing page to make it more clear how Realms subscriptions work

On Realms, chunks will no longer stay loaded in The End unless a player is in the area

Fixed a bug where text in the Realms Subscription landing page was slightly truncated

Android

Storage location will switch to External automatically on fresh installs if storage permission is granted via app settings prior to launching the game on devices running Android 12 or older

Certain files and directories will be generated in external storage on next launch when setting storage location to External via in-game settings on devices running Android 12 or older

User Interface

Fixed chat messages initially rendering below the screen after sending them

The updated Death Screen is now enabled by default, even when resource packs are applied to a world

Updated the design of the report a friend warning modal and the report limit warning modal

Fixed a bug that caused cleared text to reappear in the inventory search bar

Fixed text-to-speech narration for main panel text and Realm Feed button on Realm Slots Screen

Other than these, there are several technical changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71 update. Interested players can check the official patch notes here to review what's new in the Minecraft Bedrock update.