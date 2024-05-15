On May 15, 2024, Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.0.26 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. This new release came out just after the launch of Minecraft snapshot 24w20a for Java Edition, which introduced significant changes to witch drop loot and altered the iconic piston sound. While these features are missing in Bedrock 1.21.0.26 for the time being, there are several other improvements in the latest beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.26 has addressed a common issue with trial chambers, where naturally spawning mobs like creepers would begin appearing in dark and empty trial rooms. Mojang has also slightly nerfed the likelihood of enchanted mobs dropping their items in trial chambers. This would be a piece of bad news for players who wanted to farm trial chamber mobs for their enchanted equipment.

There are some other big changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.26 as well. Without further delay, let's go over the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.26 beta and preview.

Minecraft 1.21.0.26 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

Features and Bug Fixes

Trial Chambers

A common issue with trial chambers has been fixed:

Mobs no longer naturally spawn inside Trial Chambers (MCPE-176986)

Trial Spawner

Fixed a bug where Trial Spawners would no longer spawn mobs after toggling the ‘domobspawning’ game rule off and on again (MCPE-181209)

Fixed a bug where the Arrow projectiles randomly shot down in an Ominous Trial would have Harming II or Slow Falling as their effect instead of Poison or Slowness IV

Loot

Fixed a bug where Arrows of Slow Falling could be found in Ominous Vaults instead of Arrows of Slowness IV

Fixed a bug where Arrows of Harming II could be found in Vaults and supply chests instead of Arrows of Poison (MCPE-180653)

Parity

The chances for mob equipment to drop have been brought closer to Java Edition

Enchanted mob equipment no longer has double the chance to drop

Each level of the Looting enchantment now gives a +1% chance for mob equipment to drop, down from +4%

Mace

Mace Smash attack no longer triggers automatically when swapping to the Mace after initiating a Trident Riptide attack (MCPE-181000)

Items

Banners are once again obtainable via the recipe book

Enchantments

Fixed a bug where the Looting enchantment could cause mob equipment with a 0% drop chance, such as Vex swords or equipment from Ominous Trials

Realms

Fixed error that could sometimes occur when opening Realms Stories

Dressing Room

Fixed a bug causing Character Creator skins with removed eyes to break skin texture loading

Technical Updates

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Fixed issue where particle effect lifetime event timeline did not trigger events as expected

Mobs

The Bogged's texture files are now located in a dedicated folder, consistent with other entities (MCPE-179323)