It has been nearly four years since the Copper Golem lost the mob vote in Minecraft Live 2021. It was one of the most beloved designs, and fans have been asking Mojang to bring it to the game ever since. Developers have finally listened to the community, as the Copper Golem is the main attraction of the upcoming third game drop of 2025.

Mojang has released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.23 beta and preview, featuring the Copper Golem, copper chest, various copper tools, copper nuggets, and more. There are also some bug fixes related to happy Ghasts and mob leashes. You can read the full patch notes for the latest beta and preview below.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.23 beta and preview: Everything you need to know

Experimental Game Drop Features

To try out upcoming features, enable the Experimental Features toggle in your world settings. These features are still in development and may cause your world to crash, break, or become incompatible with future updates.

Copper Golem

Copper golems are here (Image via Mojang)

Copper golems are handy, organization-loving companions that'll bring your base to life! Summoned with copper and carved pumpkins, the copper golem removes items you leave in copper chests, and sorts them based on the item type into chests around your base!

Copper Golem will drop between 1 and 3 Copper Ingots when killed

Copper Golem can help with sorting items into Chests

Copper Golem Item Sorting

If the Copper Golem is not holding an item, it will look for nearby Copper Chests to try to pick up an item

The Copper Golem will look in any oxidized and waxed Copper Chest variant to pick up items

It can pick up max 16 items in a stack at the time

Any item in a Copper Chest can be picked up

If the Copper Golem is holding an item, it will look for nearby Chests to try to place the item in

The Copper Golem will look in Chests and Trapped Chests to try to place items -

It can place an item in a Chest if it's empty, or if it contains the same type of item it is holding in its hand

The Copper Golem will visit max 10 Chests or Copper Chests in sequence to try to pick up or place an item

If no matching chest is found the Copper Golem will idle for 7 seconds before trying again

The search area for chests from the Copper Golem's position is horizontally 32 blocks and vertically 8 blocks

Copper Chest

Copper chests are a new block! Summon a copper golem to get your first copper chest, which you can leave to oxidize, or keep pristine with wax. Drop items into a copper chest, and then sit back and relax as your copper golem sorts them into normal chests around your base!

Copper Chest is a new type of chest that has waxed and oxidized variants

Copper Chests oxidize over time and can be waxed like other Copper blocks

Copper Chests can be crafted using a Chest and Copper Ingots

Copper Tools

Copper tools are coming (Image via Mojang)

What comes between stone and iron? Now the answer is: copper! Craft tools, weapons, and armor from copper, giving this early-game ore more uses than ever before. Unlike copper blocks, these items won't oxidize, but like all copper blocks - they will look beautiful!

Copper tools and weapons are crafted and repaired using copper ingots. They do the same amount of damage as stone but have higher durability. Copper tools work faster than stone tools, but they are slower than their iron counterparts. Copper tools have higher enchantability than diamond, but slightly less than iron.

Copper Axe

Copper Hoe

Copper Pickaxe

Copper Shovel

Copper Sword

Copper Armor

Copper armor has higher durability than leather but less than iron. Copper armor enchantability sits slightly lower than with iron.

Copper Helmet

Copper Chestplate

Copper Leggings

Copper Boots

New Copper Items

Copper equipment turns into Copper Nuggets when smelted.

Features and Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Hotbar can always be hit in any touch device. The detection area matches the texture even if you have customise controls enabled

Graphical

Fixed faces of non-full blocks (eg. Cakes or Trapdoors) having an unnatural ambient occlusion applied to them in some neighboring blocks configurations

Glowing text on Signs no longer gets overly bright when looked at directly in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed parent_setup not running with the correct context

Items

Fixed an issue where custom armor disabled knockback on some platforms

Mobs

Fixed a bug that caused Happy Ghast to occasionally suffocate when faced against a wall ( MCPE-221320 )

) Boats no longer play step sounds when on the ground ( MCPE-51638 )

) Air friction is now only applied to Boats when they are leashed ( MCPE-222298 )

) Boats are still prevented from orbiting the player when leashed

Boats once again retain momentum when moving off ledges

Fixed a bug where the Happy Ghast riding sound would sometimes play in the loading screen

Fixed a bug where both Ghast and Happy Ghast ambient sounds would not be audible further than 16 blocks away from the player ( MCPE-298575 )

) Ghast ambient sound is now audible within 80 blocks

Happy Ghast ambient sound is now audible within 64 blocks

Updated the way leashed mobs interact with vehicles

Leashed mobs can now be pulled into Boats, Minecarts, and other rideable entities if the leash is slackened when close to those entities

Leashed mobs will now automatically dismount their vehicle if the leash is stretched far enough

These changes will come to Java Edition at a later date

User Interface

We've made some adjustments to the spacing of items in the settings menus in this update. Work is still ongoing, and we plan to make further refinements in future updates!

Vanilla Parity

Added The Void as a flatworld preset

Technical Updates

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Biomes client settings now look up settings based on the biome's full name, including its namespace. Vanilla biomes will fall back on their name without a namespace if an exact match is not found before falling back on default settings (for example, "minecraft:plains" will match itself, then "plains" if no setting was found)

AI Goals

Added the minecraft:behavior.transport_items AI goal, allows a mob to transport items from and to containers

Description:

If the mob is not carrying an item it will try to find a container matching source_container_types and will attempt to take an item from the first non-empty slot. It will take the largest of max_stack_size and the size of the stack in that slot. If the container is empty or it does not find a match it will remember this container as visited and search for the next container from which to pick up an item. If it fails to find an unvisited container from which to pick up items it will disable the goal for idle_cooldown seconds and reset what containers it has visited. Once it has picked up an item it resets what containers it has visited.

If the mob is carrying an item it will try to find a container matching destination_container_types and attempt to put its carried item in it. It will put as much of the carried item as possible into the container. If it is still carrying an item (the container is full) it will remember the container as visited and try to find the next container to put items in. If it fails to find an unvisited container in which to put items it will disable the goal for idle_cooldown seconds and reset what containers it has visited. Once it has stored items and is empty handed again it resets what containers it has visited.

If at any point the target container becomes an invalid target (the block could be removed or a chest could have a cat sit on it for example), the mob will mark the position as visited and move to the next target.

Fields:

source_container_types: A list of block descriptors that should be a container type to get items from. Default is any container

destination_container_types: A list of block descriptors that should be a container type to put items in. Default is any container

max_stack_size: The maximum stack size that the mob will try to take from a container. Default is 16

interaction_time: The amount of time spent interacting with the containers in seconds. Default is 3.0

allow_simultaneous_interaction: Whether the entity is allowed to simultaneously interact with a container that another non-player entity is already interacting with. Default is false

search_strategy: Whether to select the nearest valid container or a random valid container in range. valid values are "nearest" or "random" (default).

search_distance: The maximum horizontal and vertical distance at which to find containers for taking or placing items. Default [62, 32]

max_visited_containers: The maximum number of containers the mob will visit before resetting. 0 is unlimited and default is 16

initial_cooldown: Time, in seconds, the mob will wait after spawning or after its available goals have changed (e.g. due to a component group update). Default is 0

idle_cooldown: When the mob cannot find a valid container to interact with, the goal will be disabled for this amount of time in seconds. Default is 20

place_strategy: governs which container contents the goal is allowed to add to:

"with_matching": Only allows placing item in a container already having stack(s) of item.

"with_matching_or_empty": Like the above, but additionally allows placement in empty containers.

"any": Puts no restriction, allows placement of item in container as long as there is space. This is the default behavior.

allowed_items: A list of item descriptors that are the only items the mob is allowed to transport. If non-empty disallowed_items must be empty. Default is empty (all items allowed)

disallowed_items: A list of item descriptors that are the mob is not allowed to transport. If non-empty allowed_items must be empty. Default is empty (no items disallowed)

Requirements and limitations:

Initially the component requires the 2025 Drop 3 experiment to be enabled but it will be generally available in a later update

A navigation component is needed to enable the mob to navigate to the container. E.g. minecraft:navigation.walk

At the moment Chests, Copper Chests, Barrels, and Shulker Boxes are the only supported containers

API

Added new error class UnsupportedFunctionalityError which is thrown for certain cases where a particular functionality such as a method, or part of a method based on the parameters, is not supported. An example is calling the Entity method remove on a player

Added new error class EntitySpawnError which is thrown when an entity fails to spawn via the spawnEntity method on Dimension

Updated many methods to throw custom errors to provide better context and information of the problem that occurred

Audio

Fixed a bug where "ambient" sounds played by a flying mob would have the volume set to 0.2 by default (MCPE-298575)

Blocks

Blocks with improperly configured textures will now show additional content errors

Released the particle count field for the block destruction particles component out of experimental

Editor

Added a gizmo to the Entity Summon Tool to allow for more exact placement

Added arbitrary rotation for brush shapes

Fixed a bug that caused recently used block list of Block Picker to not display correctly

Added a new "Pencil" tool that allows to easily add (or remove) individual blocks

Experimental Technical Updates

API

Moved type EntityHungerComponent, EntitySaturationComponent, EntityExhaustionComponent from beta into 2.1.0

Moved EntityEquippableComponent properties totalArmor and totalToughness from beta into 2.1.0

Class ModalFormDataTextFieldOptions.

Field defaultValue type changed from string to minecraftserver.RawMessage | string

Fixed choppiness in Player.applyImpulse and Player.clearVelocity for beta

Added setFov with CameraFovOptions parameter. This can be used to modify the FOV of the current camera

Added class LootTableManager to beta, which allows for generation of loot from entities and blocks

Added easing options for clearing a custom FOV. Clearing without valid easing values will instantly clear the custom FOV value

Fans can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.23 beta on Android and the preview on PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and iOS devices. After downloading, create a new world with experimental game drop features enabled. In this world, you can explore the new Copper Golem mob and other copper-related features.

