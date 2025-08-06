  • home icon
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview patch notes: New copper decorations, copper golem fixes, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Aug 06, 2025 17:46 GMT
Minecraft Beta &amp; Preview - 1.21.110.23
Minecraft 1.21.110.23 beta and preview patch notes (Image via Mojang)

Yesterday, Minecraft announced snapshot 25w32a featuring copper decorations. A day later, Mojang added these new features to Bedrock in the 1.21.110.23 beta and preview update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 introduces four new copper decorations: the copper torch, copper bars, copper chain, and copper lantern. In addition to these new items, Mojang has made several changes, including improvements and fixes related to the upcoming copper update. For example, items can now sit on shelf blocks, just like in the Java Edition.

Here are the complete changelogs for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks

  • Pick block now works on all variations of LightBlock, light_block_0 through light_block_15 (MCPE-135298)
  • Added "oak_planks", "spruce_planks", "birch_planks", "jungle_planks", "acacia_planks", and "dark_oak_planks" definitions to blocks.json (MCPE-177977)
  • Added "mossy_stone_brick_double_slab", "smooth_quartz_double_slab", "normal_stone_double_slab", "cut_sandstone_double_slab", and "cut_red_sandstone_double_slab" definitions to blocks.json
  • Shelf comparator signal now works from the back of the Shelf in all orientations (MCPE-225226)
  • Interacting with an unpowered Shelf while in Creative Mode now replaces the Shelf item with the Player's selected item instead of swapping them
  • Items on the Shelf have been repositioned to sit on the Shelf
Copper Decorations

  • Added Copper Torch
  • A green variant of the Torch crafted from a Copper Nugget, Coal, and Stick
  • Functionally identical to the Torch
  • Added Copper Bars
  • Functions like the existing Iron Bars block
  • Made from copper and oxidizes over time
  • Added Copper Chain
  • Functions like the existing Chain block (now renamed to Iron Chain)
  • Made from copper and oxidizes over time
  • Added Copper Lantern
  • Crafted similarly to a regular Lantern but uses Copper and a Copper Torch
  • The lantern itself oxidizes, changing its look as it ages
  • Functionally identical to the Lantern
Copper Chests

  • Fixed the Copper Chests playing default sounds when walking, jumping and landing on them (MCPE-223737)

Copper Golem Statue

  • Fixed the pose of the statue not always updating in multiplayer and split screen
  • The statue is now popped when pushed by a piston like other non-full cube decorative blocks
  • Fixed the statue not being able to be waterlogged (MCPE-225241)

Lightning Rods

  • Fixed only unoxidized Lightning Rods emitting a Redstone signal when struck by lightning
  • All Lightning Rods now flash white when hit by lightning like in Java
Mobs

  • Fixed Wolf Armor only appearing visually after they take damage not when equipped (MCPE-225471)
  • Foxes now consider Honey Bottle to be a food item and will prioritize picking it up the same way it does other food items

Copper Golem

  • The Copper Golem will now only count blocks towards its maximum of searching if it could have actually made a path to it (MCPE-223837)
  • When leashed the Copper Golem will no longer try and transport items
  • Fixed not being able to leash Copper Golems to other entities
  • Fixed position when sitting in boats
  • Fixed the Copper Golem cloning its item when turning into a statue (MCPE-225251)
  • Fixed the Copper Golem attempting to pathfind to any block below a floating Copper Chest that is too far for it to open
  • Fixed the Copper Golem sometimes placing two statues when it turns into a statue (MCPE-225259)
  • Reduce the collision box so the Copper Golem can fit through doors properly like other mobs
  • Fixed the step4 sound file being called step4_ so never actually playing (MCPE-223857)
General

  • Improved blending around frozen river chunks (MCPE-189996)

User Interface

  • Using the /hud command to hide touch controls now correctly hides all touch buttons. (MCPE-184856)
  • Action bar messages now have a text shadow. (MCPE-186346)
  • The /hud command to hide the progress bar now also hides the horse and camel bars, and also the locator bar. (MCPE-184858)

Accessibility

  • Text to Speech support has been added to all dressing room pages

Technical Updates

Biomes

  • Pre Caves and cliffs components "minecraft:overworld_generation_rules" and "minecraft:multinoise_generation_rules" do nothing with biome generation and will return a content error when used in custom biomes

Blocks

  • Custom blocks were never intended to support multiple different render_method in the material_instance component. This scenario will now give a content warning to let creators know. (MCPE-190430)

Editor

  • Added in EditorStructure's missing display name field for Scripting
  • Added support for toast messages display
  • This specific task adds a new option in the Settings panel called 'Show Toast Notifications'
  • When this checkbox is checked, the Info and Warning messages will be shown as toast messages
  • Added a new value 'ShowToastNotifications' in the enumeration 'GraphicsSettingsProperty'
  • Fix a bug so origin value set in the Structure Panel is now reflected in Paste Preview
  • Fixed a bug that caused origin and size values set in the Structure Panel not to propagate to the Editor Structure's metadata
  • Fixed a bug that caused horizontal sub pane to have broken layout for some property items
  • Fixed a bug that caused some paused entities to be deformed
  • Fixed a bug where the Locate tool failed to find distant biomes
  • Updated Locate tool to use a combo box for biome selection
  • Fixed a bug where the line tool failed to fill long lines or lines far from the player
  • Fixed a bug that caused hidden gizmo widget to appear on creation
Items

  • Fixed bug where custom Items' menu_category is_hidden_in_commands value was not sent to client and the items would show up in commands' autocomplete when they shouldn't
  • All items that can be eaten now have the tag minecraft:is_food, except glow_berries

Mobs

  • The minecraft:shareables component now also accepts item entries specifying item tags to name all items tagged as that to become shareable with the given settings
  • Foxes now use the minecraft:is_food tag instead of listing all foods manually, except glow_berries which is still listed manually
  • Fixed a bug where the minecraft:shareables component would mix attributes of duplicated entries in its items list
  • E.g. the priority would be taken from the first duplicated element and the max_amount from the last, now the first "matching" entry will fully shadow those coming after it
  • Consider this items list in a minecraft:shareables using the new tag functionality:
  • "items": [
  • { "item": "minecraft:apple", "priority": 1, "max_amount": 2 },
  • { "item": "minecraft:is_food", "priority": 0, "max_amount": 1 }]
  • Previously `minecraft:apple` would have had `priority` 1 but `max_amount` 1 instead of 2, now it will correctly use all data from that first item apple entry
Molang

  • Renamed "query.is_cooldown_type" to "query.is_cooldown_category", to better reflect what it does

Experimental Technical Updates

API

  • Adds methods setAfterBatchMethod and setBeforeBatchMethod to GameTest, which can be used to add methods that will be run before and after test batches
  • Added methods to Block scripting API that allows creators to get the total light level and the sky light level at a specific position
  • Removed PotionModifierType from beta
  • Removed PotionOptions from beta
  • Renamed PotionLiquidType to PotionDeliveryType in beta
  • Added InvalidPotionDeliveryTypeError and InvalidPotionEffectTypeError errors to beta
  • Potions
  • Added resolve(potionEffectType: PotionEffectType | T, potionDeliveryType: PotionDeliveryType | U): ItemStack method to beta
  • This replaces the createPotion(options: PotionOptions): ItemStack that was removed from ItemStack.
  • Removed getPotionModifierType(potionModifierId: string): PotionModifierType | undefined from beta
  • Added getAllDeliveryTypes(): PotionDeliveryType[] method to beta
  • This returns all the potion delivery types.
  • Added getAllEffectTypes(): PotionEffectType[] method to beta
  • This returns all the potion effect types.
  • Renamed getPotionEffectType to getEffectType in beta
  • Renamed getPotionLiquidType to getDeliveryType in beta
  • ItemPotionComponent
  • Removed readonly potionLiquidType: PotionLiquidType property in beta
  • Renamed readonly potionLiquidType: PotionLiquidType property to readonly potionDeliveryType: PotionDeliveryType in beta
  • PotionEffectType
  • Added readonly durationTicks?: number property to beta
  • This is the number of ticks the effect will last for. Undefined means the effect does not expire
  • Removed static createPotion(options: PotionOptions): ItemStack method from beta
  • This was replaced by Potions.resolve.
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 is available for download on Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows. Android players will need to download the beta version from the Google Play Store, while players on other platforms can download the preview version from their respective app stores.

Related: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

Edited by Manish Kumar Choudhary
