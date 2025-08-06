Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview patch notes: New copper decorations, copper golem fixes, and more

Yesterday, Minecraft announced snapshot 25w32a featuring copper decorations. A day later, Mojang added these new features to Bedrock in the 1.21.110.23 beta and preview update.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 introduces four new copper decorations: the copper torch, copper bars, copper chain, and copper lantern. In addition to these new items, Mojang has made several changes, including improvements and fixes related to the upcoming copper update. For example, items can now sit on shelf blocks, just like in the Java Edition.Here are the complete changelogs for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview update. Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesBlocksPick block now works on all variations of LightBlock, light_block_0 through light_block_15 (MCPE-135298)Added &quot;oak_planks&quot;, &quot;spruce_planks&quot;, &quot;birch_planks&quot;, &quot;jungle_planks&quot;, &quot;acacia_planks&quot;, and &quot;dark_oak_planks&quot; definitions to blocks.json (MCPE-177977)Added &quot;mossy_stone_brick_double_slab&quot;, &quot;smooth_quartz_double_slab&quot;, &quot;normal_stone_double_slab&quot;, &quot;cut_sandstone_double_slab&quot;, and &quot;cut_red_sandstone_double_slab&quot; definitions to blocks.jsonShelf comparator signal now works from the back of the Shelf in all orientations (MCPE-225226)Interacting with an unpowered Shelf while in Creative Mode now replaces the Shelf item with the Player's selected item instead of swapping themItems on the Shelf have been repositioned to sit on the ShelfCopper DecorationsAdded Copper TorchA green variant of the Torch crafted from a Copper Nugget, Coal, and StickFunctionally identical to the TorchAdded Copper BarsFunctions like the existing Iron Bars blockMade from copper and oxidizes over timeAdded Copper ChainFunctions like the existing Chain block (now renamed to Iron Chain)Made from copper and oxidizes over timeAdded Copper LanternCrafted similarly to a regular Lantern but uses Copper and a Copper TorchThe lantern itself oxidizes, changing its look as it agesFunctionally identical to the LanternCopper ChestsFixed the Copper Chests playing default sounds when walking, jumping and landing on them (MCPE-223737)Copper Golem StatueFixed the pose of the statue not always updating in multiplayer and split screenThe statue is now popped when pushed by a piston like other non-full cube decorative blocksFixed the statue not being able to be waterlogged (MCPE-225241)Lightning RodsFixed only unoxidized Lightning Rods emitting a Redstone signal when struck by lightningAll Lightning Rods now flash white when hit by lightning like in JavaMobsFixed Wolf Armor only appearing visually after they take damage not when equipped (MCPE-225471)Foxes now consider Honey Bottle to be a food item and will prioritize picking it up the same way it does other food itemsCopper GolemThe Copper Golem will now only count blocks towards its maximum of searching if it could have actually made a path to it (MCPE-223837)When leashed the Copper Golem will no longer try and transport itemsFixed not being able to leash Copper Golems to other entitiesFixed position when sitting in boatsFixed the Copper Golem cloning its item when turning into a statue (MCPE-225251)Fixed the Copper Golem attempting to pathfind to any block below a floating Copper Chest that is too far for it to openFixed the Copper Golem sometimes placing two statues when it turns into a statue (MCPE-225259)Reduce the collision box so the Copper Golem can fit through doors properly like other mobsFixed the step4 sound file being called step4_ so never actually playing (MCPE-223857)GeneralImproved blending around frozen river chunks (MCPE-189996)User InterfaceUsing the /hud command to hide touch controls now correctly hides all touch buttons. (MCPE-184856)Action bar messages now have a text shadow. (MCPE-186346)The /hud command to hide the progress bar now also hides the horse and camel bars, and also the locator bar. (MCPE-184858)AccessibilityText to Speech support has been added to all dressing room pagesTechnical UpdatesBiomesPre Caves and cliffs components &quot;minecraft:overworld_generation_rules&quot; and &quot;minecraft:multinoise_generation_rules&quot; do nothing with biome generation and will return a content error when used in custom biomesBlocksCustom blocks were never intended to support multiple different render_method in the material_instance component. This scenario will now give a content warning to let creators know. (MCPE-190430)EditorAdded in EditorStructure's missing display name field for ScriptingAdded support for toast messages displayThis specific task adds a new option in the Settings panel called 'Show Toast Notifications'When this checkbox is checked, the Info and Warning messages will be shown as toast messagesAdded a new value 'ShowToastNotifications' in the enumeration 'GraphicsSettingsProperty'Fix a bug so origin value set in the Structure Panel is now reflected in Paste PreviewFixed a bug that caused origin and size values set in the Structure Panel not to propagate to the Editor Structure's metadataFixed a bug that caused horizontal sub pane to have broken layout for some property itemsFixed a bug that caused some paused entities to be deformedFixed a bug where the Locate tool failed to find distant biomesUpdated Locate tool to use a combo box for biome selectionFixed a bug where the line tool failed to fill long lines or lines far from the playerFixed a bug that caused hidden gizmo widget to appear on creationItemsFixed bug where custom Items' menu_category is_hidden_in_commands value was not sent to client and the items would show up in commands' autocomplete when they shouldn'tAll items that can be eaten now have the tag minecraft:is_food, except glow_berriesMobsThe minecraft:shareables component now also accepts item entries specifying item tags to name all items tagged as that to become shareable with the given settingsFoxes now use the minecraft:is_food tag instead of listing all foods manually, except glow_berries which is still listed manuallyFixed a bug where the minecraft:shareables component would mix attributes of duplicated entries in its items listE.g. the priority would be taken from the first duplicated element and the max_amount from the last, now the first &quot;matching&quot; entry will fully shadow those coming after itConsider this items list in a minecraft:shareables using the new tag functionality:&quot;items&quot;: [{ &quot;item&quot;: &quot;minecraft:apple&quot;, &quot;priority&quot;: 1, &quot;max_amount&quot;: 2 },{ &quot;item&quot;: &quot;minecraft:is_food&quot;, &quot;priority&quot;: 0, &quot;max_amount&quot;: 1 }]Previously `minecraft:apple` would have had `priority` 1 but `max_amount` 1 instead of 2, now it will correctly use all data from that first item apple entryMolangRenamed &quot;query.is_cooldown_type&quot; to &quot;query.is_cooldown_category&quot;, to better reflect what it doesExperimental Technical UpdatesAPIAdds methods setAfterBatchMethod and setBeforeBatchMethod to GameTest, which can be used to add methods that will be run before and after test batchesAdded methods to Block scripting API that allows creators to get the total light level and the sky light level at a specific positionRemoved PotionModifierType from betaRemoved PotionOptions from betaRenamed PotionLiquidType to PotionDeliveryType in betaAdded InvalidPotionDeliveryTypeError and InvalidPotionEffectTypeError errors to betaPotionsAdded resolve(potionEffectType: PotionEffectType | T, potionDeliveryType: PotionDeliveryType | U): ItemStack method to betaThis replaces the createPotion(options: PotionOptions): ItemStack that was removed from ItemStack.Removed getPotionModifierType(potionModifierId: string): PotionModifierType | undefined from betaAdded getAllDeliveryTypes(): PotionDeliveryType[] method to betaThis returns all the potion delivery types.Added getAllEffectTypes(): PotionEffectType[] method to betaThis returns all the potion effect types.Renamed getPotionEffectType to getEffectType in betaRenamed getPotionLiquidType to getDeliveryType in betaItemPotionComponentRemoved readonly potionLiquidType: PotionLiquidType property in betaRenamed readonly potionLiquidType: PotionLiquidType property to readonly potionDeliveryType: PotionDeliveryType in betaPotionEffectTypeAdded readonly durationTicks?: number property to betaThis is the number of ticks the effect will last for. Undefined means the effect does not expireRemoved static createPotion(options: PotionOptions): ItemStack method from betaThis was replaced by Potions.resolve.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 is available for download on Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows. Android players will need to download the beta version from the Google Play Store, while players on other platforms can download the preview version from their respective app stores.