Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.20 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft has released a brand new beta and preview patch for Bedrock Edition, featuring tons of bug fixes and some changes. As all new features for The Copper Age game drop have already been added to the game, the new Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.20 beta and preview is focused on fixing bugs to improve the experience of the update before its release.In version 1.21.120.20, Mojang has fixed and improved the interaction between the new shelf block and redstone. Developers have also fixed issues with copper golems, such as not dropping items when players interact with them.Read the complete patch notes for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.20 beta and preview.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.20 patcch notesFeatures and Bug FixesBlocksTadpoles now spawn in the water block below the Frogspawn block (MCPE-225997)Fixed an issue with being unable to continue destroying valid blocks in Adventure Mode when they are behind waterShelfAdding or removing Redstone power to or from the Shelf now emits vibrationsAnvil and Wall Blocks have been repositioned on the Shelf and Item Frame (MCPE-225309)When a Player places/removes/swaps an item on an Unpowered Shelf a vibration of frequency 3 is emittedWhen a Player places/removes an item on a Powered Shelf a vibration of frequency 3 is emittedWhen a Player swaps item with one on a Powered Shelf a vibration of frequency 6 is emittedCommandsFixed an issue where the Damage Command would incorrectly report failure when applying damage to an Ender Crystal (MCPE-191379)Fixed /locate biome command to no longer direct the player into wrong biome areas (MCPE-159992)GameplayFixed loading of text for Sign blocks from very old worldsGeneralStarting a world with a missing Marketplace template will now correctly redownload the template and start the worldThe first person camera will now offset backwards slightly when facing and climbing blocks such as Ladders and VinesGraphicalRestored Java parity on how ambient occlusion is computed for partial blocks (MCPE-226160)Added TAA upscaling to weather effects like snowFixed enchantment glint animation still playing when the game was paused (MCPE-190569)Fixed snowflakes flickering during player movementImproved quality of gamma correction on PC and Consoles and fixed the brightness of Creeper textures in the gamma calibration screen in Vibrant VisualsMobs will now become slightly transparent when the camera gets too close or passes through themItemsSuspicious Stew is now present in Creative Mode with effect description (MCPE-51173)MobsChicken Jockeys now drop the Lava Chicken music disc when killed by the player or tamed WolvesCopper Golem now drops its carried item when player interacts while holding an item in offhand, or when player has armor equipped (MCPE-225249)Copper Golem Statue no longer has cutoff pixels when in the sitting pose (MCPE-225999)SoundsCopper Chest Opening and Close sounds now use a natural attenuation curve (MCPE-224011)Copper Golem Step and Spin sounds now use a natural attenuation curveUser InterfaceClicking on text fields now places the cursor in the correct spot even for scrolled message boxes (MCPE-186409)Keyboard button on the chat screen is now only visible for touch controls (MCPE-105710)Fixed a bug that could cause Armor Trims to appear applied to untrimmed armor in the inventoryUpdated the text that is shown when more players are required to sleep to skip to dawn (MCPE-183832)Brightness adjustment was renamed to gamma adjustment in Vibrant VisualsA &quot;Reset to Defaults&quot; button was added to the gamma adjustment screen in Vibrant VisualsThe slider widget that controls the Vibrant Visuals gamma value shows the current gamma value, and the center of the slider corresponds to the default valueFixed issue where worlds backed by Xbox cloud storage would show a default tile when local data was present but invalidFixed a bug where players could not move items from creative inventory to inventory in Pocket UI (MCPE-226829)World GenerationStructures no longer build on top of features (e.g. trees) at chunk bordersTechnical UpdatesAPIOptionally set version property to &quot;beta&quot; to always choose the latest beta version of the module. Example from manifest.json:&quot;dependencies&quot;: [{&quot;module_name&quot;: &quot;@minecraft/server&quot;,&quot;version&quot;: &quot;beta&quot;}Fixed Player.graphicsMode not returning the correct graphics mode when a player has switched to Vibrant VisualsLootTableManager's loot generation methods now properly recognize tools enchanted with lootingMoved type ScriptBiomeType from beta into 2.3.0Moved API Dimension.getBiome(location: Vector3) from beta into 2.3.0BlocksCustom blocks using a non-opaque render_method in the minecraft:material_instances component that are placed above water will no longer incorrectly cull the top face of the water blockComponentsThe &quot;all_slots_empty&quot;, &quot;any_slot_empty&quot;, &quot;has_equipment&quot; filters now support &quot;main_hand&quot; as an equipment locationEditorAdded confirmation dialog in Keyboard Settings when resetting, restoring or closing the modal without saved changesFixed a bug that caused lightning bolts to not despawn when entities are pausedFixed a bug that caused text to speech narration to read shortcuts incorrectlyRemoved unusable entities from Summon tool listFixed a bug that enables to select volumes using Enter key and Shift+Enter key while in Selection's Freehand Brush ModeAdded gradient background color on the Color timeline that interpolates between the colors of two adjacent nodesAdded optional boolean property in Timeline API (renderGradientBackground) that allows the rendering of the background color to be turned off. By default it is ONItem ComponentsItems with the new &quot;minecraft:fire_resistant&quot; item component no longer visually disappear on the client when thrown in fire while persisting on the server, as the property is now synced correctly across bothItemsStarting with format version 1.21.110, when a custom item's menu_category's category is set to &quot;none&quot; (or not specified) the item will be usable in commands (MCPE-177866)Fixed issue with rendering custom blocks as &quot;flying items&quot; (MCPE-180489)MolangFixed query.graphics_mode_is_any not being correct when switching to Vibrant VisualsAdded 21 new Molang expressions:&quot;math.inverse_lerp(start, end, value)&quot;, returns the normalized progress between start and end given value&quot;math.ease_in_quad(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow and accelerating toward the end&quot;math.ease_out_quad(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting fast and decelerating toward the end&quot;math.ease_in_out_quad(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow, accelerating in the middle, then slowing again at the end&quot;math.ease_in_cubic(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow and accelerating strongly toward the end&quot;math.ease_out_cubic(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting fast and decelerating strongly toward the end&quot;math.ease_in_out_cubic(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow, accelerating strongly in the middle, then slowing again at the end&quot;math.ease_in_quart(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow and accelerating rapidly toward the end&quot;math.ease_out_quart(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting fast and decelerating rapidly toward the end&quot;math.ease_in_out_quart(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow, accelerating rapidly in the middle, then slowing again at the end&quot;math.ease_in_quint(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow and accelerating sharply toward the end&quot;math.ease_out_quint(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting fast and decelerating sharply toward the end&quot;math.ease_in_out_quint(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow, accelerating sharply in the middle, then slowing again at the end&quot;math.ease_in_sine(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow and accelerating smoothly toward the end&quot;math.ease_out_sine(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting fast and decelerating smoothly toward the end&quot;math.ease_in_out_sine(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting and ending slow, with smoother change in the middle&quot;math.ease_in_expo(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow and accelerating very rapidly toward the end&quot;math.ease_out_expo(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting fast and decelerating gradually toward the end&quot;math.ease_in_out_expo(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting and ending slow, with very rapid change in the middle&quot;math.ease_in_circ(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting slow and accelerating along a circular curve toward the end&quot;math.ease_out_circ(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting fast and decelerating along a circular curve toward the end&quot;math.ease_in_out_circ(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting and ending slow, with circular acceleration and deceleration in the middle&quot;math.ease_in_bounce(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting with bounce oscillations and settling into the end&quot;math.ease_out_bounce(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, approaching the end with bounce oscillations that diminish over time&quot;math.ease_in_out_bounce(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting and ending with bounce oscillations, smoother in the middle&quot;math.ease_in_back(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, overshooting backward before accelerating into the end&quot;math.ease_out_back(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, overshooting past the end before settling into it&quot;math.ease_in_out_back(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, overshooting at both start and end, with smoother change in the middle&quot;math.ease_in_elastic(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, starting with elastic oscillations before accelerating into the end&quot;math.ease_out_elastic(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, overshooting the end with elastic oscillations before settling&quot;math.ease_in_out_elastic(start, end, 0_to_1)&quot;, output goes from start to end via 0_to_1, oscillating elastically at both start and end, with stable change in the middleExperimental Technical UpdatesAPIAdded Dimension.getGeneratedStructures(location: Vector3) which can be used to locate the Structures (Pillager Outpost, Mineshaft, etc.) of a given locationAdded worldAfterEvents.playerUseNameTag which fires when a Player uses a named NameTag Item on an EntityAdded ControlScheme string enumAdded method Player.setControlScheme(controlScheme?: string): void; to betaAdded method Player.getControlScheme(): ControlScheme; to betaBiomesMolangAdded 'query.entity_biome_has_any_identifier', 'query.entity_biome_has_any_tags', and 'query.entity_biome_has_all_tags' molang query functions to UpcomingCreatorFeaturesThese queries only work in resource packs(client-side), and are not supported in behavior packs&quot;entity_biome_has_any_identifier('namespace:biome_name')&quot; takes a list of biome identifiers and checks if any are the specified biome the entity is in&quot;entity_biome_has_any_tags('my_tag_name')&quot; takes a list of biome tags and checks if the biome the entity is in matches any&quot;entity_biome_has_all_tags('my_tag_name')&quot; takes a list of biome tags and checks if the biome the entity is in matches allBlocksAllow items referencing a pottable block in their &quot;minecraft:block_placer&quot; component to be pottable when &quot;replace_block_item&quot; is trueEditorAdded an offset and alignment property to the summon tool so that creators can more easily position entities at specific locationsGraphicalDeprecated point_lights/global.json in favor of a new file and schema, local_lighting/local_lighting.json. Creators can still make use of point_lights/global.json, but are encouraged to migrate to the new schemaExtended per-block local lighting information to include a light_type which can be either static_light or point_lightA block will only be considered for point lighting if its light_type is set to point_lightstatic_light is currently unusedThe light_color property is now optional. If unprovided, the block will use a fallback light color insteadA sample local_lighting.json could look like this: &quot;format_version&quot;: &quot;1.21.120&quot;, &quot;minecraft:local_light_settings&quot;: { &quot;minecraft:torch&quot;: { &quot;light_color&quot;: &quot;#EFE39D&quot;, &quot;light_type&quot;: &quot;point_light&quot; }Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.20 beta and preview is out for download on all supported platforms. Interested players can download the beta or preview and test out the new changes and fixes.Also Read: Minecraft releases new Pixel Drift album featuring 11 retro-themed music tracks