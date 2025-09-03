Minecraft releases new Pixel Drift album featuring 11 retro-themed music tracks

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 03, 2025 16:47 GMT
The Pixel Drift album is out to stream (Image via Mojang Studios)
The Pixel Drift album is out to stream (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft just released a brand-new music album titled Pixel Drift, featuring 11 tracks that are essentially retro-style remasters of some familiar songs from the game, done in a way that is reminiscent of the NES era.

Music plays a very important role in making Minecraft's blocky world more immersive, and the addition of more tracks is always welcome. The Pixel Drift album features songs from popular independent artists such as Hyper Potions, Kumi Tanioka, Amos Roddy, etc.

As per the official description of the album, the songs bring a mix of the retro 8-bit sounds from the NES era with the upbeat and exciting tempo of Eurobeat songs. The tracks in the album feature previously released songs but with a new, bitpop coat. Here’s more on the topic.

Minecraft Pixel Drift music album released

Minecraft’s soundtrack has transcended the game world and become a part of internet culture. Tracks such as Mice on Venus, Subwoofer Lullaby, and Sweden by C418 are extremely popular, and the developers know it. This is why Mojang Studios regularly updates the old tracks and releases new ones.

Last year, around the same time, Minecraft players got to enjoy the Pixel Genesis album, which featured twelve retro songs by artists such as Synthion, Hyper Potions, Snail’s House, etc. This year, fans have received a new album that shares its first name with the previous one.

Pixel Drift brings eleven bitpop tracks:

  • Comforting Memories
  • Broken Clocks
  • Echo in the Wind
  • A Familiar Room
  • Aerie
  • Left to Bloom
  • otherside
  • Tears
  • Relic
  • Bromeliad
  • Labyrinthine

Do note that these tracks are remixed versions of songs that were already present in the game. The artists behind the remix include Synthion, Floopy, Hyper Potions, Turbo, EX-LYD, Meganeko, and Turbo.

For those interested in giving these tracks a listen, all of them are available as part of an album video posted on the official YouTube channel of the game. While they can also be found on Spotify, the YouTube video features some great pixel animations that match the feel and pace of the tracks, allowing for a better overall experience.

Furthermore, the video features some of the newly-added elements from the blocky world of Minecraft, such as the happy ghast, Steve, Alex, and others. The style of the video is a 2D side scroller, making it reminiscent of Terraria.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Niladri Roy
