Minecraft releases new Pixel Drift album featuring 11 retro-themed music tracks

Minecraft just released a brand-new music album titled Pixel Drift, featuring 11 tracks that are essentially retro-style remasters of some familiar songs from the game, done in a way that is reminiscent of the NES era.Music plays a very important role in making Minecraft's blocky world more immersive, and the addition of more tracks is always welcome. The Pixel Drift album features songs from popular independent artists such as Hyper Potions, Kumi Tanioka, Amos Roddy, etc.As per the official description of the album, the songs bring a mix of the retro 8-bit sounds from the NES era with the upbeat and exciting tempo of Eurobeat songs. The tracks in the album feature previously released songs but with a new, bitpop coat. Here’s more on the topic.Minecraft Pixel Drift music album releasedMinecraft’s soundtrack has transcended the game world and become a part of internet culture. Tracks such as Mice on Venus, Subwoofer Lullaby, and Sweden by C418 are extremely popular, and the developers know it. This is why Mojang Studios regularly updates the old tracks and releases new ones.Last year, around the same time, Minecraft players got to enjoy the Pixel Genesis album, which featured twelve retro songs by artists such as Synthion, Hyper Potions, Snail’s House, etc. This year, fans have received a new album that shares its first name with the previous one. Pixel Drift brings eleven bitpop tracks:Comforting MemoriesBroken ClocksEcho in the WindA Familiar RoomAerieLeft to BloomothersideTearsRelicBromeliadLabyrinthineDo note that these tracks are remixed versions of songs that were already present in the game. The artists behind the remix include Synthion, Floopy, Hyper Potions, Turbo, EX-LYD, Meganeko, and Turbo.For those interested in giving these tracks a listen, all of them are available as part of an album video posted on the official YouTube channel of the game. While they can also be found on Spotify, the YouTube video features some great pixel animations that match the feel and pace of the tracks, allowing for a better overall experience.Furthermore, the video features some of the newly-added elements from the blocky world of Minecraft, such as the happy ghast, Steve, Alex, and others. The style of the video is a 2D side scroller, making it reminiscent of Terraria.