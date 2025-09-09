  • home icon
  • Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview patch notes: Game folder now accessible, new glass feature, and more

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview patch notes: Game folder now accessible, new glass feature, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Published Sep 09, 2025 17:37 GMT
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview patch notes
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 patch notes

Mojang has released a new beta and preview version for Minecraft Bedrock: 1.21.120.21. This version comes with a bunch of exciting new features, with one of the most important being that the game folder is now publicly accessible.

When it comes to Bedrock Edition, finding the game folder on Windows has not been as easy as with Java Edition. However, starting with preview version 1.21.120.21, players will now be able to access game files at %APPDATA%\Minecraft Bedrock Preview.

Other than this, Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 also fixes texture problems with new copper update features like the copper golem, copper torch, copper lantern, and more. Read the full patch notes below to learn everything about the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks

  • Weathered Copper Bars no longer have pixels that look out of place
  • Tilling Coarse Dirt no longer sometimes tills the block twice converting it directly to Farmland
  • Copper Lantern and Copper Torch have new textures to make them easier to distinguish from regular Lantern and Torch

Copper Golem Statue

  • Copper Golem Statue item is no longer offset when dropped (MCPE-225213)

Glow Item Frame

  • Copper Golem Statue now glows when placed in a Glow Item Frame
  • Shields, Decorated Pots and Maps now glow when placed in a Glow Item Frame (MCPE-147418)
Graphical

  • Glass blocks and panes will now become slightly transparent if the camera is very close to them
  • Reduced distortion on water surface reflections during the Nausea effect in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-220700)
  • Fixed an issue that caused water surfaces to appear noisy and jittery when water waves were enabled in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-221279)
  • The parameter "sampleWidth" was removed from the water configuration JSON file, and consequently the file has a new format and was upgraded to version 1.21.120
Mobs

  • The Lead now attaches to the body of the Copper Golem instead of the top of its Lightning Rod (MCPE-227208)
  • The hitbox of the Copper Golem Statue block is now in parity with Java (MCPE-225669)
  • Copper Golems with a flower on their head now drops a Poppy when becoming a statue
  • The size of Tadpoles' shadows are now in parity with Java (MCPE-154318)

User Interface

  • The Game Menu has been updated with a new layout and design
  • Copper Chests are no longer sometimes named "Chest" in the chest UI (MCPE-226332)
  • Fixed a bug preventing the deletion of Miscellaneous content from the storage management screen (MCPE-226999)
  • Fixed a bug where the death screen could be shown for a short while after using a Bed (MCPE-226081)
Technical Updates

AI Goals

  • Made the schemas for the minecraft:behavior.dig, minecraft:behavior.drink_milk, minecraft:behavior.avoid_block, and minecraft:behavior.avoid_mob_type stricter when parsing and will fail to load an entity json that has invalid data in versions 1.21.120 and newer

Block Textures

  • Weighted 'variations' block textures no longer require Upcoming Creator Features experiment to work on custom blocks

Editor

  • Added a showAlpha flag to color timeline so we can hide picker alpha elements conditionally
  • Added IVector2PropertyItem API for property pane
  • Added IMenuPropertyItem which represents a hamburger menu button that can support nested submenus
  • Fixed a bug that caused scrollbar to pop in/out in the AGFX Graph Color component
GDK Update on Windows

  • Minecraft Preview now runs on the latest GDK (Game Development Kit)
  • This update aligns the game with the standard distribution model on Windows platforms
  • File paths have been updated and upon first install load of this version of Minecraft Preview, your existing Minecraft worlds and content will shift to:
  • %APPDATA%\Minecraft Bedrock Preview
  • Some players will still receive the UWP version of Minecraft Preview as this slowly rolls out for testing
  • If you encounter issues, please report them at bugs.mojang.com.
Experimental Technical Updates

API

  • Added the BlockRedstoneProducerComponent to beta
  • Added power read-only property
  • Added getStronglyPoweredFace method
  • Added getConnectedFaces method
  • Dimension
  • Remove CompoundBlockVolume parameter from fillBlocks in beta
  • Loot table discovery API now includes information about Loot Item Conditions

Graphical

  • Updated point light tracking to be able to link to custom blocks

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 is now available for download on supported platforms. If you are on Android, you will need to download the beta version from the Play Store. Other platforms like Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation have the Minecraft Preview version available to play.

Also Read: Minecraft snapshot 25w37a patch notes: Copper golem improvements, server API changes, and more

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

