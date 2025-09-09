Mojang has released a new beta and preview version for Minecraft Bedrock: 1.21.120.21. This version comes with a bunch of exciting new features, with one of the most important being that the game folder is now publicly accessible. When it comes to Bedrock Edition, finding the game folder on Windows has not been as easy as with Java Edition. However, starting with preview version 1.21.120.21, players will now be able to access game files at %APPDATA%\\Minecraft Bedrock Preview. Other than this, Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 also fixes texture problems with new copper update features like the copper golem, copper torch, copper lantern, and more. Read the full patch notes below to learn everything about the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesBlocksWeathered Copper Bars no longer have pixels that look out of placeTilling Coarse Dirt no longer sometimes tills the block twice converting it directly to FarmlandCopper Lantern and Copper Torch have new textures to make them easier to distinguish from regular Lantern and TorchCopper Golem StatueCopper Golem Statue item is no longer offset when dropped (MCPE-225213)Glow Item FrameCopper Golem Statue now glows when placed in a Glow Item FrameShields, Decorated Pots and Maps now glow when placed in a Glow Item Frame (MCPE-147418)GraphicalGlass blocks and panes will now become slightly transparent if the camera is very close to themReduced distortion on water surface reflections during the Nausea effect in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-220700)Fixed an issue that caused water surfaces to appear noisy and jittery when water waves were enabled in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-221279)The parameter &quot;sampleWidth&quot; was removed from the water configuration JSON file, and consequently the file has a new format and was upgraded to version 1.21.120MobsThe Lead now attaches to the body of the Copper Golem instead of the top of its Lightning Rod (MCPE-227208)The hitbox of the Copper Golem Statue block is now in parity with Java (MCPE-225669)Copper Golems with a flower on their head now drops a Poppy when becoming a statueThe size of Tadpoles' shadows are now in parity with Java (MCPE-154318)User InterfaceThe Game Menu has been updated with a new layout and designCopper Chests are no longer sometimes named &quot;Chest&quot; in the chest UI (MCPE-226332)Fixed a bug preventing the deletion of Miscellaneous content from the storage management screen (MCPE-226999)Fixed a bug where the death screen could be shown for a short while after using a Bed (MCPE-226081)Technical UpdatesAI GoalsMade the schemas for the minecraft:behavior.dig, minecraft:behavior.drink_milk, minecraft:behavior.avoid_block, and minecraft:behavior.avoid_mob_type stricter when parsing and will fail to load an entity json that has invalid data in versions 1.21.120 and newerBlock TexturesWeighted 'variations' block textures no longer require Upcoming Creator Features experiment to work on custom blocksEditorAdded a showAlpha flag to color timeline so we can hide picker alpha elements conditionallyAdded IVector2PropertyItem API for property paneAdded IMenuPropertyItem which represents a hamburger menu button that can support nested submenusFixed a bug that caused scrollbar to pop in/out in the AGFX Graph Color componentGDK Update on WindowsMinecraft Preview now runs on the latest GDK (Game Development Kit)This update aligns the game with the standard distribution model on Windows platformsFile paths have been updated and upon first install load of this version of Minecraft Preview, your existing Minecraft worlds and content will shift to:%APPDATA%\\Minecraft Bedrock PreviewSome players will still receive the UWP version of Minecraft Preview as this slowly rolls out for testingIf you encounter issues, please report them at bugs.mojang.com.Experimental Technical UpdatesAPIAdded the BlockRedstoneProducerComponent to betaAdded power read-only propertyAdded getStronglyPoweredFace methodAdded getConnectedFaces methodDimensionRemove CompoundBlockVolume parameter from fillBlocks in betaLoot table discovery API now includes information about Loot Item ConditionsGraphicalUpdated point light tracking to be able to link to custom blocksMinecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 is now available for download on supported platforms. If you are on Android, you will need to download the beta version from the Play Store. Other platforms like Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation have the Minecraft Preview version available to play.Also Read: Minecraft snapshot 25w37a patch notes: Copper golem improvements, server API changes, and more