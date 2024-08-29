  • home icon
  • Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30 update: What you need to know

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30 update: What you need to know

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Aug 29, 2024 20:37 GMT
Bedrock Edition 1.21.30 will be releasing soon (Image via Mojang Studios)
Bedrock Edition 1.21.30 will be releasing soon (Image via Mojang Studios)

After the 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has been working to release more incremental updates for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Though small, these updates are as important as major ones since they fix a plethora of bugs and make the game smoother. As of now, the developers are working on the upcoming Bedrock Edition 1.21.30 update, after releasing 1.21.22 a few days ago.

Though the release date for 1.21.30 isn't confirmed, almost all the additions and changes have already been announced. Here is every important feature in the upcoming Bedrock 1.21.30 update.

All major additions and changes coming with Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.30 update

Full Keyboard gameplay option

One of the main additions coming with the Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.30 update is the support for full keyboard gameplay. Those playing with a keyboard and mouse can now play the game completely through the former. The developers added a new setting that changes Q and E as left and right click respectively.

Rarity changes

This is one of the major changes that the new update will have. When players obtain items, each of them has a set rarity and rarity category assigned. This rarity category can be identified from the color of that item's name in the inventory.

Mojang Studios recently changed the rarity category for certain items, based on their current rarity. Here is a list of items that were shuffled in their new rarity categories:

  • End Crystal - Common
  • Golden Apple - Common
  • Chainmail armor set - Uncommon
  • Enchanted Golden Apple - Rare
  • Trident - Rare
  • Nether Star - Rare
  • Wither Skull - Rare
  • Elytra - Epic
  • Dragon Head - Epic
  • Silence Armor trim - Epic

Note: The entire list could not be mentioned since there are loads of items that have been shuffled around.

Trial chamber chests replaced with hoppers and chests

The new trial chamber structure in 1.21 had empty chests located around the area. These were purposefully added for players to easily dump useless loot and organize their inventory easily.

These chests will be changed to hopper and barrel configuration in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30 update. Hoppers and barrels will be easier to operate since players can simply throw items on the hopper.

Bundles being added as an experimental feature

Bundles is another major addition to update 1.21.30. However, note that this feature will be arriving as an experimental addition, which means players will have to manually toggle it before creating a world.

Although introduced in 2020, bundles were never officially released in subsequent updates. This was because developers were struggling to make its interaction menu intuitive enough for all platforms. Post update 1.21, they finally announced that it would be polished further and officially released in future updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
