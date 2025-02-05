Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview patch notes: New chicken variants, cactus flower, dry grass, and more

A new Minecraft beta and preview has arrived for Bedrock Edition. After introducing variants for pigs and cows, Mojang has now added chicken variants in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.

Players can now discover hot and cold variants of chickens in Minecraft. The hot variant spawns in warm biomes like badlands, swamps, and deserts, whereas the cold variant spawns in taiga and snowy biomes.

Aside from chicken variants, Mojang has also introduced some new features to deserts. Players can now find a beautiful flower growing on tall cactus plants. There are also new decorative, tall and small dry bushes to enhance the desert’s ambience.

Without further ado, let's look at the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview patch notes

Experimental Features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview

Cactus Flower

Added the Cactus Flower, a new type of flower which has a chance of generating on Cactuses in Deserts and Badlands

Cactus Flower can be placed on Cactus blocks or any block which has center support at the top of the block

Cactus Flowers have a chance of growing on Cactus blocks

If a Cactus is 1-2 blocks high the Cactus Flower has a 10% chance to grow instead of the Cactus getting higher

If a Cactus is 3 blocks high the Cactus Flower has a 25% chance to grow instead of the Cactus getting higher

Cactus Flowers can be used in the Composter

A Cactus Flower can be used to craft 1 Pink Dye

Chicken Variants

Added two new Chicken variants - Warm Chicken and Cold Chicken!

These have their own unique texture and geometry, but not a separate spawn egg

They spawn in the same biomes as the Warm, Cold, and Temperate variants of Pigs and Cows

Two new Egg items have been added for the Warm and Cold Chicken variants

Blue Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch Cold Chicken variants

Brown Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch Warm Chicken variants

Firefly Bush

Added ambient sounds to the Firefly Bush that will play when the moon is visible to the block

Fixed held Firefly Bush texture to better match Java Edition (MCPE-190248)

General

Fixed the Bush block emitting brightness (MCPE-190222)

Leaf Litter can now be placed on any block which provides center support

Fixed Leaf Litter step sound being in the block audio category not player

Change Leaf Litter map colour to be Brown

Fixed trailing spaces on new item names (MCPE-190210)

Short and Tall Dry Grass

Added two new types of grass: Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass

Both are 1 block high, which makes Tall Dry Grass differ from Tall Grass which is 2 blocks high

Both generate in the Desert and Badlands

Both can be placed on types of Sand, Terracotta and Dirt blocks like the Dead Bush

Both can be bone mealed

Using Bone Meal on Short Dry Grass grows it into a Tall Dry Grass

Using Bone Meal on Tall Dry Grass places a neighbouring Short Dry Grass next to the block if possible

Both can be used in the Composter

Sheep can eat both to regrow its wool

Both can be used as fuel for smelting

Animal Variants

Applied the warm and cold animal variant tags to all appropriate biomes, so that animals spawned in these biomes by spawn eggs or commands are an appropriate variant even if they still do not spawn in the biome naturally

Cold Farm Animal Biomes:

Deep Frozen Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Frozen Peaks

Frozen River

Grove

Ice Spikes

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Beach

Snowy Plains

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

The End

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Deep Dark

End Barrens

End Highlands

End Midlands

Small End Islands

Stony Peaks

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

Warm Farm Animal Biomes

Mangrove Swamp

Badlands

Bamboo Jungle

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Desert

Eroded Badlands

Jungle

Nether Wastes

Savanna Plateau

Savanna

Soul Sand Valley

Sparse Jungle

Warm Ocean

Warped Forest

Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Temperate Farm Animal Biomes

Swamp

Beach

Birch Forest

Cherry Grove

Dark Forest

Dripstone Caves

Flower Forest

Forest

Lush Caves

Meadow

Mushroom Fields

Ocean

Old Growth Birch Forest

Plains

River

Stony Shore

Sunflower Plains

Lukewarm Ocean

The Void

Pale Garden

Features and Bug Fixes

Known Issues

We have a couple of known issues in this week's update that we hope to have addressed soon

The Player's character is moving sideways

Other Players in Multiplayer sessions can get stuck in dying animation after respawn

Blocks

Fixed z-fighting textures in Flower Pot and Nether Sprout blocks (MCPE-190215)

Fixed a crash that would sometimes happen when entities with an excessively large hitbox entered liquid

Fixed blocks using the minecraft:destructible_by_mining component with item_specific_speeds defined flickering during their block breaking animation (MCPE-188401)

Fixed trigger rate of red stone powered droppers and dispensers (MCPE-189895)

Gameplay

Using Riptide while standing in shallow water will once again launch the player as if they weren't standing in water. (MCPE-188795)

General

In Server Authoritative movement, the Player will not constantly bop up and down if flying state change during small loss of connection with the server.

Removing experimental files cold_taiga, cold_taiga_hills, and cold_taiga_mutated from behavior packs. These files were only loaded with the custom biomes experiment enabled, and this change does not remove the biomes themselves.

User Interface

Fixed some typos and inaccuracies in the minecraft Encyclopedia (MCPE-186358)

Screen Safe Area Settings: Disables Horizontal and Vertical Screen Position sliders if the Safe area is set to 100%

Stops Screen Position from displaying -0.0 due to a rounding error.

Long splash texts on the start screen will break into two lines to be more readable.

The invite button on the pause screen is moved up a bit and now has an icon.

Scaled and moved the title logo to make room for the friends drawer button.

Added new loading tips for creative mode.

Technical Updates

API

Component minecraft:fluidContainer has been renamed to minecraft:fluid_container in V2.

Commands

Fixed commands not executing when command is entered with leading spaces (MCPE-147815)

Moved the place feature and place featurerule subcommands out of the Upcoming Creator Features experiment

Components

Added the "minecraft:is_collidable" component

This component allows other mobs to have vertical and horizontal collisions with the component's owner

For a collision to occur, both mobs must have a "minecraft:collision_box" component

This component can only be used on mobs and enables collisions exclusively between mobs

Please note that this type of collision is unreliable for moving mobs

It is recommended to use this component only in scenarios where the mob remains stationary

Collidable behavior is closely related to stackable behavior

While the "minecraft:is_collidable" component governs how other mobs interact with the component's owner, the "minecraft:is_stackable" component describes how an entity interacts with others of its own kind

The "entity_sensor" component now has two additional fields:

"y_offset", applies a vertical offset to the entity's position when calculating distances to other entities

"find_players_only", restricts the search to Players only, affecting all subsensors

Added the "minecraft:body_rotation_axis_aligned" component, that causes the entity's body to automatically rotate to align with the nearest cardinal direction based on its current facing direction

Combining this with the "minecraft:body_rotation_blocked" component will cause the entity to align to the nearest cardinal direction and remain fixed in that orientation, regardless of future changes in its facing direction

Data-driven Jigsaw Structures

Fixed placement of Jigsaw structures that contain blocks with minecraft:tick component.

Editor

Added Block Inspector tool which allows you to view block states and permutations of blocks

Added Entity Inspector tool which allows you to view and modify entity components

Added a new IRootPropertyPane.createModalOverlayPane API function, allowing the creation of IModalOverlayPane to display on top of the pane content. Each pane supports one active modal overlay at a time, but it can own multiple modals. Modal overlays can be managed through the root pane's setActiveModalOverlay function or the overlay pane's show and hide functions

Fixed an assert encountered on client disconnect from dedicated server and re-entry into a world

Fixed block picker UI dialog persisting after a client disconnect from a dedicated server

Entity Components

Added on_spawn trigger to spawn_chance on hit sub-component, triggered on the newly spawned entity with other set to the owning entity

Added particle_item_name map to particle_on_hit on hit sub-component, maps an item name to an actor filter to determine what the name of the item used in the particle should be. Falls back to the name of the entity itself as before.

Goals

"minecraft:behavior.float_wander" AI goal will now restrict mobs to their home position if they have the "minecraft:home" component

Mobs

Added maximum value of 100000000.0 and minimum value of -100000000.0 to "minecraft:collision_box" component

Network Protocol

Added ActorFlags::COLLIDABLE

Added ActorFlags::BODY_ROTATION_AXIS_ALIGNED

Sounds

Sound effects found in animations and animation controllers can now include an optional "locator" field similar to particle effects allowing them to originate from the locator on the entity rather than the origin

Experimental Technical Updates

API

World

Added getDifficulty(): Difficulty method to beta. This method gets the worlds current game difficulty.

Added setDifficulty(difficulty: Difficulty): void method to beta. This method sets the worlds current game difficulty.

ActionFormData

Added method header(text: minecraftserver.RawMessage): ActionFormData;. It adds a header into the form.

Added method label(text: minecraftserver.RawMessage): ActionFormData;. It adds a label into the form.

ModalFormData

Added method header(text: minecraftserver.RawMessage): ModalFormData;. It adds a header into the form.

Added method label(text: minecraftserver.RawMessage): ModalFormData;. It adds a label into the form.

Added new script module @minecraft/diagnostics version 1.0.0-beta. This module is dedicated server only for now and allows script modules to connect their script packs to Sentry . This enables remote error tracking and monitoring for script packs.

Graphical

Fixed a bug that caused water to render through the bottom of boats in the Deferred Technical Preview.

Fixed a bug that caused weather (rain, snow, etc...) to appear brighter than it should be at night in the Deferred Technical Preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 is now available for Android, iOS, Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation. Android users can download the latest beta release from the Play Store, while players on other platforms can get the latest preview from their respective app stores.

