Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview patch notes: Achievements for add-ons, sheep spawning change, and more

On February 26, 2025, Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.70.25 beta and preview. While this new version did not bring any major new features, it includes many changes, improvements, and bug fixes.

The first change in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 is related to add-ons. These are the Bedrock Edition equivalent of mods from the Java Edition. However, using them used to disable achievements, discouraging many players from using add-ons in their regular worlds. Starting with version 1.21.70.25, add-ons will no longer disable achievements in the Bedrock Edition.

Mojang has also reverted some of the sheep spawning changes introduced in recent betas and previews. There are also changes related to cows, wildflowers, and wandering trader trades, among other things.

Let's explore Minecraft 1.21.70.25 to see what is new in the latest beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Achievements with Add-Ons

Enabled earning Achievements while playing in a world with Add-Ons applied.

Blocks

Fixed Cactus Flower hitbox not being the same size as the Cactus hitbox (MCPE-190404)

Flower Pot

Plants in Flower Pots are no longer overly stretched (MCPE-190422)

Potted plants are no longer clipping through Flower Pots

Leaf Litter

Add Biome based tinting to Leaf Litter

Wildflower

Fixed Wildflower stray pixel when rendered in Item Frame (MCPE-190209)

Fixed Wildflower item texture being veryyyyyy slightly offset compared to Java

Sheep wool color in warm and cold biomes

Reverted the change from two weeks back that allowed Blue, Light Blue, Cyan, Yellow, Orange and Red Sheep to spawn naturally in different biomes

Black Sheep will still be the most common type to spawn in cold biomes, and Brown Sheep will be the most common type in warm biomes

Pink Sheep will still be very rare and able to spawn anywhere where Sheep can spawn

Mobs

Temperate Cows no longer have harsh borders on their legs

Red and Brown Mooshrooms no longer have harsh borders on their legs

Fixed the z-fighting of the Mushrooms on Mooshrooms that was occuring from certain distance (MCPE-190291)

Fixed Iron Golem cracked texture not appearing at appropriate damage levels

Cow

Fixed texture on the sides of a Cold Cow's head to be mirrored correctly

Sheep

Sheep wool texture has been tweaked to remove stark line at the back

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where using items with a use duration (fishing rods, food, potions, etc.) and changing slots would force your slot back to the original slot

Fixed an issue where attacking a mob while sprint jumping would remove all player momentum (MCPE-189501)

Fixed an issue where laggy players fighting would occasionally not be able to hit each other (MCPE-190552)

Fixed an issue where Player's collision box would sometimes be incorrect after using a bed (MCPE-190604)

General

Enabled Filter Profanity toggle on mobile platforms

User Interface

Stacks are now correctly splitting across slots when moving cursor and holding the button to split stack

Fixed a potential crash that could occur when splitting stacks of items in the creative inventory

Encyclopedia now uses the correct term "Enchanting Table" rather than "Enchantment Table" (MCPE-190418)

Trying to craft a Bundle while holding a Bundle with a Bundle inside of it now correctly crafts a Bundle instead of only consuming ingredients (MCPE-190550)

Fixed an issue which prevented some users from accessing the Create New World screen in iOS Preview and PlayStation Preview

Touch controls: Camera perspective can now be changed from a HUD button., enable this in the touch settings

Wandering Trader Trades

Wandering Traders' buying trades can now be used twice before they lock instead of only once

Technical Updates

Biomes

Client Biome Components

Add minecraft:dry_foliage_color component to override color for dry_foliage tint method

Blocks

Empty Bell blocks no longer crash the game when moved by a sticky piston (MCPE-188687)

Updated the /fill, /clear and /testforblock Commands

Fixed a bug where these commands would recognize IDs of some flattened blocks as block group names and affect all variants under those groups

Add dry_foliage tint method which uses the textures/colormap/dry_foliage.png color map

Exposed the Block component minecraft:destruction_particles as a JSON object. This represents the particles used when the Block is destroyed

There is two fields for it:

"texture" is a required string field to set the texture used by the particles

"tint_method" is an optional string field that multiplies the texture color with a predefined tint. Default to "none". Supported values are "none", "default_foliage", "birch_foliage", "evergreen_foliage", "dry_foliage", "grass" and "water".

Block format before 1.21.70 will be upgraded to have the component added using the texture from the "down" or "*" of the minecraft:material_instances component if present and "none" for tint_method. This was the old behavior.

Block format from 1.21.70 without the component will not be upgraded and uses the invalid texture

Examples:

"minecraft:destruction_particles": {

"texture": "my_particles_texture",

"tint_method": "grass"

}

or

"minecraft:destruction_particles": {

"texture": "my_particles_texture"

}

Bug

Fixed issue that occurs when cancelling world resource pack download

Fixed crash that occurs when initializing minecraft:decorated_pot renderer

Commands

Removed set_movement_authority command.

Dedicated Server

Exposed a new parameter for dedicated server. This will make the server more strict on entity interactions. Look in server.properties for more information on what these do

server-authoritative-entity-interactions-strict default to false and can be set to true. Will affect Entity interaction acceptance

Removed server-authoritative-movement parameter. It will now always use server-auth-with-rewind.

Editor

Added Realms integration

Users can now publish their Editor project directly to Realms

Users can download their Realms world

NOTE : Users must be signed in and have an active Realms subscription. For Preview builds, they must have a Preview Realms first. This can be created in non-Editor mode of Bedrock on Preview builds.

: Users must be signed in and have an active Realms subscription. For Preview builds, they must have a Preview Realms first. This can be created in non-Editor mode of Bedrock on Preview builds. Added better management of Structures:

Added the ability to rename a structure

Added the ability to delete a structure

Added the ability to duplicate a structure

Added the ability to rename the file/unique name

Added the ability to change the namespace

NOTE : Project structures will be exported to the editor/structuredb subdirectory in the world folder

: Project structures will be exported to the editor/structuredb subdirectory in the world folder Added the Grid Repeat feature to the Repeater tool, which includes both Uniform and Separate repeat types

Added visualization for the first layer added/removed in the extrude tool

Updated the default flyspeed to 4.0 while using Editor

Updated IPropertyPane.addTable API function to IPropertyPane.addDataTable

Updated IBlockListPropertyItem and rename ITablePropertyItem to IDataTablePropertyItem APIs

Fixed missing Air and Sugarcane block images

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the refresh button to crash Editor

Fixed a bug that caused farms to be placed near unloaded areas

Fixed a bug that prevented slider to be visually updated for INumberPropertyItem.updateLimits API function

Gameplay

CommandBlock hover name now shown in GUI messages generated from commands (MCPE-190606)

General

Server Authoritative movement is now turned on by default

Particles

Multiple controllers transitioning out of a state at the same time will now properly expire all intended particles instead of just the last one

Structures

Fixed mirroring and rotation of crafter blocks when part of a structure that is being placed

Experimental Technical Updates

API

BlockMapColorComponent scripting API is now read-only

BlockMapColorComponent scripting API fields color and tintMethod are now properties instead of methods

Fixed an issue where native constructors were not properly checking privileges when being called. Constructors now check privileges properly and produce correct errors when being used in Early Execution privilege.

Deprecated ItemUseOnBeforeEvent in @minecraft/server 2.0.0-beta. Use PlayerInteractWithBlockBeforeEvent instead

Deprecated ItemUseOnAfterEvent in @minecraft/server 2.0.0-beta. Use PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent instead

BlockDestructionParticlesComponent API has been added to @minecraft/server 2.0.0-beta

EntityScaleComponent has been changed to read-only in version 2.0.0-beta

Graphical

Reduced emissive intensity by a factor of 15 in the Deferred Technical Preview, creators will likely need to adjust their emissive texture values

Adjusted air and fog densities for volumetric scattering for more visible light rays in Deferred Technical Preview

Made slight adjustments to auto exposure and eye adaptation in the Deferred Technical Preview

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview are now available for download. Interested players can install the latest preview on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. If you are using an Android device, you have to join Minecraft's beta program on the Google Play Store to access the latest beta version.

