Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

After yesterday's Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update release, Mojang is back with a new beta and preview for the upcoming 1.21.90 update. Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 doesn’t introduce any shiny new features, but it includes a host of bug fixes and improvements aimed at enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

The most significant improvement in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 relates to Vibrant Visuals. If you've played with experimental Vibrant Visuals in the Bedrock Edition, you may have noticed issues with certain block textures and their behavior under lighting. Many of these issues have been addressed in the 1.21.90.23 beta and preview.

Locator bars have also been de-experimentified and are now available in all worlds in Minecraft 1.21.90.23. Be sure to check out the full patch notes to learn about everything new in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 patch notes

Features and bug fixes

Blocks

Harness is no longer invisible on a Happy Ghast when equipped by a Dispenser

Bundles

Empty open Bundle icon now renders correctly when Bundles are tapped with Touch Controls

Editor

Marking read only structures for deletion along with editable ones no longer disables the delete button

Saving a large structure from a selection on the Structure Panel no longer makes the game unresponsive

Gameplay

Fixed projectiles not being fired in the correct direction when using custom cameras and touch input

Fixed issue where sprint jump attacking would sometimes remove all of the player's momentum (MCPE-189501)

Fixed stop sprinting while swimming when the player hits blocks (MCPE-201832)

Using a custom equippable block item in creative mode will no longer duplicate the item and equip it; it will simply place the block in the world

Graphical

Updated a variety of MERS textures in Vibrant Visuals

Made Glass Blocks more reflective

Tweaked metallics on Cauldrons and Ancient Debris

Tweaked emissives on Eyeblossom

Fixed an issue with Leather armor having a stripe of emissive across the texture

Added emissive to the Ender Crystal Block to match item icon

Added MERS textures for Happy Ghast and Harnesses

Adjusted the Glow Lichen block emissive

Fixed a z-fighting issue between water and leaf blocks in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed an issue where Vibrant Visuals would sometimes apply to worlds that do not correctly support it

Improved Snell's window effect when looking up from underwater in Vibrant Visuals

Particles using the "particles_blend" material now render correctly in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-217768)

Fixed Enderman held blocks not being shaded correctly in Vibrant Visuals

Reflections no longer cut out abruptly on the left side of screen while moving the camera in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-206642)

Reflections no longer flicker aggressively on water with higher FOV settings in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-206924)

Clouds no longer contain cracks when viewed up close in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-212409)

The End flash is now visible again in the End in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed an issue with moving blocks (e.g. blocks held by Endermen, TNT inside of minecarts) not casting shadows in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed an issue where textures would turn pink when opening settings or suspending the game in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-200698)

Mobs

Fixed a crash happening on PS5 when loading a world with leashed entities

Fixed bug where Ghasts could not move while shooting fireballs (MCPE-201849)

Slimes and Magma Cubes no longer jump twice when finding or losing their targets (MCPE-114701)

Fixed a bug where Magma Cubes and Slimes could still damage players briefly after dying (MCPE-166394)

Sounds

Fixed a bug where Parrots imitating a Drowned used Zombie sounds

Fixed a bug where Parrots imitating a Wither Skeleton used Skeleton sounds (MCPE-174857)

Splash Potions

The effect radius of Splash Potions is now calculated based on the distance to the bounding box of the target instead of their position (MCPE-201604)

User Interface

The Locator Bar has been de-experimentified and is now available in non-experimental worlds

Splitting an item stack using touch controls and moving it to a bundle now transfers the selected amount (MCPE-188353)

The Text Background Opacity accessibility setting now also affects hotbar tooltips and leaderboard displays. (MCPE-79331)

Chat background opacity can now be controlled with a new accessibility setting

Vanilla Parity

Sounds

Parrots now imitate nearby monsters less frequently (MCPE-80319)

Technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23

API

@minecraft/server 2.0.0

Released getBlockBelow and getBlockAbove on Dimension to 2.0.0.

Changed players property on PlayAnimationOptions to an array of Player objects, instead of string names in 2.0.0.

Changed the following APIs to use the local coordinates on a unit cube rather than the world coordinates for 2.0.0. JIRA: (MCPE-216825)

- Example: The location { x: 123.123, y: -22.44, z: -400.678 } will now be { x: 0.123, y: 0.44, z: 0.678 }

- BlockRaycastHit.faceLocation

- BlockHitInformation.faceLocation

- BlockComponentPlayerInteractEvent.faceLocation

- PlayerPlaceBlockBeforeEvent.faceLocation

- ItemUseOnAfterEvent.faceLocation

- ItemComponentUseOnEvent.faceLocation

- PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent.faceLocation

- PlayerInteractWithBlockBeforeEvent.faceLocation

Released error ContainerRulesError to 2.0.0

Removed CameraDefaultOptions for V2.0

Added setDefaultCamera(cameraPreset: string, easeOptions?: CameraEaseOptions): void to V2.0. This will replace passing the CameraDefaultOptions into the Camera.setCamera function. Will also now reset the position and rotation of third-person cameras back to the values defined in the JSON

@minecraft/server-ui

Fixed bug where sliders move super fast when using gamepad. Added a timeout to avoid this problem. (MCM-1786)

Blocks

Fixed crash when blocks that specify non-existent textures as carried_textures are held in hand

Components

Added validation for asset references in particle effect Json

texture reference in "basic_render_parameters"

block references in "minecraft:particle_expire_if_in_blocks"

block references in "minecraft:particle_expire_if_not_in_blocks"

Editor

Added Block Inspector "Reset Block Data" button to reset the block states to all defaults

Added a hollow trim action to selection. This converts the current selection volume to a new volume which represents all of the fully obscured non-air blocks (i.e. generate a selection which represents the inside of any shape inside the current selection)

Added Color Timeline API (IColorTimelinePropertyItem). The Color Timeline uses one dimensional graph to represent color interpolation over time

Added Number Timeline API (INumberTimelinePropertyItem). The Number Timeline uses two dimensional graph to represent linear interpolation between two nodes over time

The two new APIs can be used in the Editor AGFX settings

Added ability to specify a tooltip to the editor menu items

Added ability to append an icon to the editor menu action items

Added optional property uniqueId in IPropertyPaneOptions API to create panes with unique identifiers

Updated Line Tool Functionality

Updated UI, added tooltip labels and quick action buttons

Ability to make lines with multiple points/segments instead of just one line between two points

Ability to adjust thickness (weights) of the lines

Ability to nudge lines in any direction by 1 block

Ability to convert current lines into a selection volume (clears all lines after)

Most Line Tool actions now undo/redo-able

Ability to select all/none points so they can all be moved at once

Line algorithm dropdown now updates live and applies to all (and new) points

Line Tool Mouse Controls

Left-click to create a 'connected' control point (creates a line segment between the previous point and the new point)

Ctrl+Left-click to create a separated, 'disconnected' control point (no line segment is created between the previous point and the new point)

Line Tool Hotkeys

Nudge Selected Points (Ctrl+Shift + Up/Down/Left/Right/PgUp/PgDown)

Convert to Selection (Alt+S)

Toggle Select All (Ctrl+A)

Fill (Ctrl+F)

Delete Blocks (ie., Fill with Air) (Del)

Clear All Points (Ctrl+Backspace)

Clear Selected Points (Ctrl+Shift+Backspace)

Increase/decrease Horizontal Line Thickness (Shift + Left/Right)

Increase/decrease Vertical Line Thickness (Shift + Up/Down)

Increase/decrease Uniform Line Thickness (when Uniform is enabled) (Shift + Left/Right/Up/Down)

Updated BlockLine implementation (now BlockShapes)

Updated water parameters to be available and modified in the Deferred Lighting Settings window again

Fixes begin transaction error when selecting a selection point outside the maximum volume size

Updated Block Inspector "Refresh Block Data" button logic to update the pane with the current block state

Fix a bug where a player could incorrectly load another player's hotbar setting in a multiplayer session after re-entering a game

Fixing bug where the ladder could be interacted with using the workbench tool

Fixed a bug where the export directory location was incorrect in the log panel

Fixed a bug that caused show function of IRootPropertyPane to not display the panel

Fixed a bug where the Export Pane weather cycle setting was being set incorrectly

Goals

"minecraft:rideable" component's "dismount_mode" is now correctly applied when passengers are forced to dismount by the "minecraft:behavior.float" goal

Items

Fix for incorrect normals and/or crashes when holding certain items in hand with Vibrant Visuals enabled

Rendering & Animation

Fixed an issue where entities are rendering and animating twice.

Experimental technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23

API

Updated error messaging when imports can't be found

Removed content warning when a custom component was registered without closures for custom components V2

This allows 'data-only' components to be registered in script and added to blocks and items that only contain parameters without functionality

@minecraft/server 2.0.0-beta

Added enum ContainerRulesErrorReason to beta. Contains the reasons that ContainerRulesError can fail

Added interface ContainerRules to beta. Contains rules that if broken on container operations will throw a ContainerRulesError

Container

Added optional property readonly containerRules?: ContainerRules to beta. If the rules of the container are broken will throw a ContainerRulesError

Added property readonly weight: number to beta. The total weight of all ItemStacks in the container

ItemStack

Added property readonly weight: number to beta. The total weight all the items in the ItemStack

Added class ItemInventoryComponent to beta. This component will be on all items that contain a minecraft:storage_item component and will allow access to its container

@minecraft/debug-utilities

Fixed a crash with the Debug Drawing system after using the /reload command.

Fixed an issue where Debug Drawing primitives wouldn't be visible after using the /reload command.

Fixed an issue where Debug Drawing primitives wouldn't be visible for new players joining the world.

Blocks

Added minecraft:random_offset component under the Upcoming Creator Features toggle. This allows for blocks to randomly offset like foliage does in the Vanilla game

Editor

Client Widgets (Entity Components) no longer assert when going into the game menu while in Editor

Experimental

The /controlscheme command no longer requires the "Experimental Creator Camera" toggle

The camera_relative_strafe control scheme remains experimental and still requires the toggle

Gameplay

Fixed the minecraft:follow_orbit camera not having the correct control scheme in its allow list

User Interface

The touch screen d-pad control now shows the correct buttons when using camera relative control schemes

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview are now available for download. The beta version is exclusive to Android devices via the Google Play Store. If you're playing Minecraft Bedrock on iOS, Windows, Xbox, or PlayStation, you will need to download the 1.21.90.23 preview instead.

