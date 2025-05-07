Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

After yesterday's Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update release, Mojang is back with a new beta and preview for the upcoming 1.21.90 update. Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 doesn’t introduce any shiny new features, but it includes a host of bug fixes and improvements aimed at enhancing the overall gameplay experience.
The most significant improvement in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 relates to Vibrant Visuals. If you've played with experimental Vibrant Visuals in the Bedrock Edition, you may have noticed issues with certain block textures and their behavior under lighting. Many of these issues have been addressed in the 1.21.90.23 beta and preview.
Locator bars have also been de-experimentified and are now available in all worlds in Minecraft 1.21.90.23. Be sure to check out the full patch notes to learn about everything new in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview.
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 patch notes
Features and bug fixes
Blocks
- Harness is no longer invisible on a Happy Ghast when equipped by a Dispenser
Bundles
- Empty open Bundle icon now renders correctly when Bundles are tapped with Touch Controls
Editor
- Marking read only structures for deletion along with editable ones no longer disables the delete button
- Saving a large structure from a selection on the Structure Panel no longer makes the game unresponsive
Gameplay
- Fixed projectiles not being fired in the correct direction when using custom cameras and touch input
- Fixed issue where sprint jump attacking would sometimes remove all of the player's momentum (MCPE-189501)
- Fixed stop sprinting while swimming when the player hits blocks (MCPE-201832)
- Using a custom equippable block item in creative mode will no longer duplicate the item and equip it; it will simply place the block in the world
Graphical
- Updated a variety of MERS textures in Vibrant Visuals
- Made Glass Blocks more reflective
- Tweaked metallics on Cauldrons and Ancient Debris
- Tweaked emissives on Eyeblossom
- Fixed an issue with Leather armor having a stripe of emissive across the texture
- Added emissive to the Ender Crystal Block to match item icon
- Added MERS textures for Happy Ghast and Harnesses
- Adjusted the Glow Lichen block emissive
- Fixed a z-fighting issue between water and leaf blocks in Vibrant Visuals
- Fixed an issue where Vibrant Visuals would sometimes apply to worlds that do not correctly support it
- Improved Snell's window effect when looking up from underwater in Vibrant Visuals
- Particles using the "particles_blend" material now render correctly in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-217768)
- Fixed Enderman held blocks not being shaded correctly in Vibrant Visuals
- Reflections no longer cut out abruptly on the left side of screen while moving the camera in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-206642)
- Reflections no longer flicker aggressively on water with higher FOV settings in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-206924)
- Clouds no longer contain cracks when viewed up close in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-212409)
- The End flash is now visible again in the End in Vibrant Visuals
- Fixed an issue with moving blocks (e.g. blocks held by Endermen, TNT inside of minecarts) not casting shadows in Vibrant Visuals
- Fixed an issue where textures would turn pink when opening settings or suspending the game in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-200698)
Mobs
- Fixed a crash happening on PS5 when loading a world with leashed entities
- Fixed bug where Ghasts could not move while shooting fireballs (MCPE-201849)
- Slimes and Magma Cubes no longer jump twice when finding or losing their targets (MCPE-114701)
- Fixed a bug where Magma Cubes and Slimes could still damage players briefly after dying (MCPE-166394)
Sounds
- Fixed a bug where Parrots imitating a Drowned used Zombie sounds
- Fixed a bug where Parrots imitating a Wither Skeleton used Skeleton sounds (MCPE-174857)
Splash Potions
- The effect radius of Splash Potions is now calculated based on the distance to the bounding box of the target instead of their position (MCPE-201604)
User Interface
- The Locator Bar has been de-experimentified and is now available in non-experimental worlds
- Splitting an item stack using touch controls and moving it to a bundle now transfers the selected amount (MCPE-188353)
- The Text Background Opacity accessibility setting now also affects hotbar tooltips and leaderboard displays. (MCPE-79331)
- Chat background opacity can now be controlled with a new accessibility setting
Vanilla Parity
Sounds
- Parrots now imitate nearby monsters less frequently (MCPE-80319)
Technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23
API
@minecraft/server 2.0.0
- Released getBlockBelow and getBlockAbove on Dimension to 2.0.0.
- Changed players property on PlayAnimationOptions to an array of Player objects, instead of string names in 2.0.0.
- Changed the following APIs to use the local coordinates on a unit cube rather than the world coordinates for 2.0.0. JIRA: (MCPE-216825)
- - Example: The location { x: 123.123, y: -22.44, z: -400.678 } will now be { x: 0.123, y: 0.44, z: 0.678 }
- - BlockRaycastHit.faceLocation
- - BlockHitInformation.faceLocation
- - BlockComponentPlayerInteractEvent.faceLocation
- - PlayerPlaceBlockBeforeEvent.faceLocation
- - ItemUseOnAfterEvent.faceLocation
- - ItemComponentUseOnEvent.faceLocation
- - PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent.faceLocation
- - PlayerInteractWithBlockBeforeEvent.faceLocation
- Released error ContainerRulesError to 2.0.0
- Removed CameraDefaultOptions for V2.0
- Added setDefaultCamera(cameraPreset: string, easeOptions?: CameraEaseOptions): void to V2.0. This will replace passing the CameraDefaultOptions into the Camera.setCamera function. Will also now reset the position and rotation of third-person cameras back to the values defined in the JSON
@minecraft/server-ui
- Fixed bug where sliders move super fast when using gamepad. Added a timeout to avoid this problem. (MCM-1786)
Blocks
- Fixed crash when blocks that specify non-existent textures as carried_textures are held in hand
Components
- Added validation for asset references in particle effect Json
- texture reference in "basic_render_parameters"
- block references in "minecraft:particle_expire_if_in_blocks"
- block references in "minecraft:particle_expire_if_not_in_blocks"
Editor
- Added Block Inspector "Reset Block Data" button to reset the block states to all defaults
- Added a hollow trim action to selection. This converts the current selection volume to a new volume which represents all of the fully obscured non-air blocks (i.e. generate a selection which represents the inside of any shape inside the current selection)
- Added Color Timeline API (IColorTimelinePropertyItem). The Color Timeline uses one dimensional graph to represent color interpolation over time
- Added Number Timeline API (INumberTimelinePropertyItem). The Number Timeline uses two dimensional graph to represent linear interpolation between two nodes over time
- The two new APIs can be used in the Editor AGFX settings
- Added ability to specify a tooltip to the editor menu items
- Added ability to append an icon to the editor menu action items
- Added optional property uniqueId in IPropertyPaneOptions API to create panes with unique identifiers
- Updated Line Tool Functionality
- Updated UI, added tooltip labels and quick action buttons
- Ability to make lines with multiple points/segments instead of just one line between two points
- Ability to adjust thickness (weights) of the lines
- Ability to nudge lines in any direction by 1 block
- Ability to convert current lines into a selection volume (clears all lines after)
- Most Line Tool actions now undo/redo-able
- Ability to select all/none points so they can all be moved at once
- Line algorithm dropdown now updates live and applies to all (and new) points
- Line Tool Mouse Controls
- Left-click to create a 'connected' control point (creates a line segment between the previous point and the new point)
- Ctrl+Left-click to create a separated, 'disconnected' control point (no line segment is created between the previous point and the new point)
- Line Tool Hotkeys
- Nudge Selected Points (Ctrl+Shift + Up/Down/Left/Right/PgUp/PgDown)
- Convert to Selection (Alt+S)
- Toggle Select All (Ctrl+A)
- Fill (Ctrl+F)
- Delete Blocks (ie., Fill with Air) (Del)
- Clear All Points (Ctrl+Backspace)
- Clear Selected Points (Ctrl+Shift+Backspace)
- Increase/decrease Horizontal Line Thickness (Shift + Left/Right)
- Increase/decrease Vertical Line Thickness (Shift + Up/Down)
- Increase/decrease Uniform Line Thickness (when Uniform is enabled) (Shift + Left/Right/Up/Down)
- Updated BlockLine implementation (now BlockShapes)
- Updated water parameters to be available and modified in the Deferred Lighting Settings window again
- Fixes begin transaction error when selecting a selection point outside the maximum volume size
- Updated Block Inspector "Refresh Block Data" button logic to update the pane with the current block state
- Fix a bug where a player could incorrectly load another player's hotbar setting in a multiplayer session after re-entering a game
- Fixing bug where the ladder could be interacted with using the workbench tool
- Fixed a bug where the export directory location was incorrect in the log panel
- Fixed a bug that caused show function of IRootPropertyPane to not display the panel
- Fixed a bug where the Export Pane weather cycle setting was being set incorrectly
Goals
- "minecraft:rideable" component's "dismount_mode" is now correctly applied when passengers are forced to dismount by the "minecraft:behavior.float" goal
Items
- Fix for incorrect normals and/or crashes when holding certain items in hand with Vibrant Visuals enabled
Rendering & Animation
- Fixed an issue where entities are rendering and animating twice.
Experimental technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23
API
- Updated error messaging when imports can't be found
- Removed content warning when a custom component was registered without closures for custom components V2
- This allows 'data-only' components to be registered in script and added to blocks and items that only contain parameters without functionality
@minecraft/server 2.0.0-beta
- Added enum ContainerRulesErrorReason to beta. Contains the reasons that ContainerRulesError can fail
- Added interface ContainerRules to beta. Contains rules that if broken on container operations will throw a ContainerRulesError
- Container
- Added optional property readonly containerRules?: ContainerRules to beta. If the rules of the container are broken will throw a ContainerRulesError
- Added property readonly weight: number to beta. The total weight of all ItemStacks in the container
- ItemStack
- Added property readonly weight: number to beta. The total weight all the items in the ItemStack
- Added class ItemInventoryComponent to beta. This component will be on all items that contain a minecraft:storage_item component and will allow access to its container
@minecraft/debug-utilities
- Fixed a crash with the Debug Drawing system after using the /reload command.
- Fixed an issue where Debug Drawing primitives wouldn't be visible after using the /reload command.
- Fixed an issue where Debug Drawing primitives wouldn't be visible for new players joining the world.
Blocks
- Added minecraft:random_offset component under the Upcoming Creator Features toggle. This allows for blocks to randomly offset like foliage does in the Vanilla game
Editor
- Client Widgets (Entity Components) no longer assert when going into the game menu while in Editor
Experimental
- The /controlscheme command no longer requires the "Experimental Creator Camera" toggle
- The camera_relative_strafe control scheme remains experimental and still requires the toggle
Gameplay
- Fixed the minecraft:follow_orbit camera not having the correct control scheme in its allow list
User Interface
- The touch screen d-pad control now shows the correct buttons when using camera relative control schemes
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview are now available for download. The beta version is exclusive to Android devices via the Google Play Store. If you're playing Minecraft Bedrock on iOS, Windows, Xbox, or PlayStation, you will need to download the 1.21.90.23 preview instead.
