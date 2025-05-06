Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update patch notes: Flat world presets, gameplay improvements, mob fixes, and more

Mojang has released a major new update for Minecraft Bedrock, packed with improvements and bug fixes. The main feature of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update is the flat world preset, which allows players to choose from a wide variety of options for flat world gameplay.

In addition to the flat world presets, version 1.21.80 includes numerous improvements and fixes affecting blocks, mobs, items, the game UI, and more. Mojang has also added parity features, such as the Totem of Undying now granting 45 seconds of regeneration, and the ability to craft cut sandstone using a stonecutter.

Moreover, Mojang has introduced experimental features from the Summer Game Drop in this update. Players can create a new experimental world to try out features like Happy Ghasts, Vibrant Visuals, and more.

Let’s dive into the patch notes to explore everything new in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80: All new features, changes, and fixes

Features and Bug Fixes

Flat World Presets

In the Advanced tab of the Create New World screen, enable Flat World to access flat world presets:

Classic Flat

Tunnelers' Dream

Water World

Overworld

Snowy Kingdom

Bottomless Pit

Desert

Redstone Ready

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where Text To Speech wasn't working on Android Fire Tablet devices

Audio Fixes

Fixed an issue where all sound in Windows stops working after 40-41% loading (MCPE-175138)

Music and sounds will no longer play once the save and exit button is pressed (MCPE-190632)

Fixed Wolf spawning sounds not using the appropriate sound variants (MCPE-190576)

Fixed credits music not playing if entering credits from the settings menu while game is paused. (MCPE-190625)

Ambient Block Sounds

The ambient sounds for Sand block, Dead Bush block and Terracotta block can now play (MCPE-194677)

Blocks

Sapling "age_bit" no longer regresses after an unsuccessful growth attempt, preventing nearby Observers from activating incorrectly (MCPE-190286)

Fix ambient occlusion issue for non 1x1x1 blocks

When a block around any of these smaller non 1x1x1 blocks is broken, the AO computation is correctly applied to the face in the direction of that broken block. Previously the wrong face could be seen getting lightened/darkened.

A list of blocks affected: stairs, walls, gates, buttons, cakes, plates, fences, anvil, grindstone, hopper, bell, lectern, eggs, brewing stand

Flowers now have the same random offset range and values as Java

Bamboo, Hanging Roots, Mangrove Propagule, and Nether Sprouts now have the same random offset range and values as Java Edition

Coral Fans and Coral Plants now have the same random offset range and values as Java Edition

Double tall plants, like sunflowers, now have the same random offset range and values as Java Edition

Pointed Dripstone, Tall Grass, and Dry Grass now have the same random offset range and values as Java Edition

Basalt can be created if the soul soil is placed last after the lava and blue ice are already in place again (MCPE-194008)

Bundles

Empty open Bundle icon now renders correctly when Bundles are tapped with Touch Controls

Character Creator

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong sized player model to show when using custom skins (MCPE-189739)

Gameplay

Players will no longer pass through Blocks placed around x or z coordinates that are a power of 2. (Example 256, 512, 1024 ...) (MCPE-173843)

Removed access to Virtual and Mixed Reality gameplay.

Fixed server client desync issue during portal travel on Realms (MCPE-188731)

Added 'music_definition' field to 'minecraft:biome_music' component in client_biome json files to control the music played in the biome. The default music will be determined by the dimension if the biome_music component or music_definition property is left off. An empty string can be used if the biome is intended to be silent

Fixed an issue where the player would momentarily lay under or beside a Bed when going to sleep

Deepslate Redstone Ore once again lights up after interacting with it (MCPE-191381)

Deepslate Redstone Ore no longer stays infinitely lit up after interacting with it (MCPE-136864)

When respawning from death while gliding or swimming players will now have the correct collision (MCPE-189554)

Fixed a bug that a player can sprint in water faster than swimming

Changed Elytra so that while gliding, using a firework will only be used as a boost even if placed on a block

Fixed an issue where using a Firework with Elytra in another block like Sugar Cane would result in rubberbanding (MCPE-191595)

Trail ruins now generate at the same location in Mutated Birch Forests between Java and Bedrock on the same world seed

General

Enabled Filter Profanity toggle on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox platforms.

Items

Fixed a bug where most usable items could not be used while targeting a Mob Spawner (MCPE-58999)

Mangrove Roots can now be used as fuel in Furnaces (MCPE-155605)

Fixed an issue where adding items to a slot in a Chest while it is being updated by a Hopper might remove the items (MCPE-166390)

Mobs

Fixed a bug where named Slimes and Magma Cubes lose their names when splitting (MCPE-14975)

Creakings no longer despawn on world reload (MCPE-190845)

Parrots can now imitate Phantoms, Zoglins, Guardians, Ravagers, Pillagers, and Blazes (MCPE-164404)

Wither Skeletons and Zombified Piglins can now walk in lava (MCPE-46806)

Farm animal spawn eggs used in the Mangrove Swamp biome will now spawn the same variants of Chicken, Cow, and Pig as seen in the Java Edition (MCPE-190750)

Mobs no longer have difficulty inflicting recurring hits when very close to non-moving players (MCPE-189535)

Camels no longer spawn in spaces that are too small for them (MCPE-190700)

Farmer villagers no longer occasionally get stuck when collecting grown crops (MCPE-166344)

Fixed Evoker legs not moving when walking (MCPE-191193)

Realms

Fixed a crash when clicking several times while trying to upload a world to an inactive Realm slot

Realms Server Hosting Region Preference Selection:

Added a new "Advanced" tab to the Realms settings screen where Realm owners can select which datacenter region they would like to host their Realm in

Options include a list of regions, or allowing the Realms service to automatically select the best region for the Realm owner or the first player to join the Realm in a given session

Note that this selection is a preference only and due to server capacity, your Realm may be hosted in a different region than selected and in that case, the next closest region to your preference will be selected

Added a message during joining a Realm to indicate which server region your Realm is assigned to for that session

Recipes

Fixed a bug where players could still craft unknown recipes when dolimitedcrafting game rule was enabled (MCPE-186699)

Stability and Performance

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused an error when creating a Realm on an empty slot

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when certain foliage textures fail to load

Fixed an issue that caused a crash while generating chunks

Fixed bugs causing marketplace addon content to sometimes not load in a world

User Interface

Fixed a bug that could prevent Minecraft from loading the main menu, after cancelling a server transfer request from another server. (MCPE-189096)

Potion of Slowness IV (standard, splash, lingering) is no longer separated from other slowness potions in Creative Menu (MCPE-101923)

Touch Controls: Updated icons for Dismount and Jump buttons (when mounted) to be clearer and consistent between the touch control schemes (MCPE-184403)

Suspending/minimizing the game with Screen Animations disabled no longer resets the world seed in the Create New World screen. (MCPE-188975)

Touch Controls: Spectators can now also customize controls (MCPE-184704)

Touch Controls: Fixed a bug that could cause issues when customizing touch controls during the death animation in Hardcore mode (MCPE-186584)

Added modal to handle Not Enough Disc Space error in Edit World screen, Resource Packs tab

Fixed "Download all missing packs" button not working under specific conditions

Fixed a bug where the bed screen would display the wrong message when sleeping during a thunderstorm (MCPE-190178)

Stopped main menu background rotation when entering new player flow

Stopped main menu background rotation and logo text movement when the "screen animations" option is disabled.

Worlds are no longer missing from the Storage menu

Bundle tooltip no longer sometimes renders as if having a different amount of items

Adding "Manage Storage" button if download fails due to lack of space with instructions on what needs to be cleared out.

Adding "Clear Download Cache" button to storage for clearing files that got stuck due to a downloading error.

Auto clearing the download cache on startup if it detects that it is running out of space.

Fixed an issue which prevented the escape keyboard shortcut from working in certain scenarios on the death screen

Bundle slot selection using gamepad right stick no longer skips slots when playing in split screen

Stacks are now correctly splitting across slots when moving cursor and holding the left mouse button to split a stack evenly across slots

Updated the friends drawer status to tell if a friend is playing in the same world as you

Bundle UI now correctly disappears when interacting with Inventory tabs in Pocket UI

Fixed a bug where the game would be unresponsive for a short while after leaving the bed screen.

Vanilla Parity

General

Add magic crit particles for enchanted weapons, to better match the Java edition (MCPE-18704)

Items

Cut Sandstone Slabs can now be crafted in the Stonecutter using Cut Sandstone (MCPE-42734)

Cut Red Sandstone Slabs can now be crafted in the Stonecutter using Cut Red Sandstone (MCPE-42734)

Totem of Undying now gives the same 45 second regeneration as Java (MCPE-90716)

Shears now consume durability when used on Beehives and Bee Nests with full Honey level (MCPE-63995)

Shields now take durability damage from explosions (MCPE-121484)

Mobs

The maximum amount of Raw Rabbits dropped from Rabbits is now increased by 1 for each level of Looting (MCPE-47125)

Structures

Woodland Mansion

Iron Axe with Efficiency I now always generates in a Chest inside Woodland Mansion's tree-chopping room (MCPE-109048)

Experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update

Game Drop 2 2025 Experiments

Enable the "Drop 2 2025" experimental toggle to test out these new features!

Blocks

Dried Ghast

Can be found in the Nether in Nether Fossil structures

Can be crafted with 1 Bone block and 8 Ghast Tears

When waterlogged it undergoes 3 states over about 20 minutes until it spawns a Ghastling mob

Makes sounds and shows particles depending on state

If mined during the waterlogging, it will revert to its "dry" state regardless of what state it has reached during waterlogging

Will revert states back to its initial "dry" state when it is taken away from being waterlogged, using the same time scale

Mobs

Ghastling

Ghastling is a young version of the Happy Ghast mob.

Spawns from a Dried Ghast block that has continuously been waterlogged for about 20 minutes.

After spawning, the Ghastling will try and follow:

Players within a 16-block radius or An adult, non-aquatic passive mob (and some neutral mobs) within a 16-block radius If no player or suitable mob is close around the Ghastling will idle around within 32 blocks from its home position (where it spawned or last was interacted with).

Can be tempted and fed using Snowballs

Will grow up into a Happy Ghast after about 20 minutes (or faster if fed Snowballs)

Can be summoned using the command: "/summon happy_ghast ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ minecraft:spawn_baby"

Happy Ghast

The Happy Ghast is a new flying mount that can carry up to four players.

Spawns from a Ghastling after about 20 minutes (or faster if Ghastling is fed Snowballs)

Can be equipped with a harness and then be mounted by up to 4 players

Tempted by Snowballs and Harness. Harness tempting only works if the Happy Ghast is unharnessed

Has no panic behavior when taking damage

Cannot be bred

Slowly regenerates health, with regeneration speeding up during rain, snow or when flying at the same height as clouds are rendered

The first player that mounts the Happy Ghast will control it, sitting in front of the Happy Ghast, just above its face

When a player mounts, the goggles on the Happy Ghast go down to cover its eyes, indicating that it now can be controlled

Other players who mount after the pilot is mounted, are placed in slots on each side of the Happy Ghast, starting clockwise from the "pilot" player

Pressing crouch button dismounts the player on top of the Happy Ghast

If the Happy Ghast detects players on top of it, it then ceases all movement and aligns to the closest cardinal horizontal direction

This happens regardless of it having a harness equipped or not

3rd person camera is moved back when player is mounted on the Happy Ghast

When there are no players mounted or walking on the Happy Ghast, the goggles go up and the Happy Ghast starts to roam around the home position

If players dismount midair, the Happy Ghast will descend towards the ground before it resumes roaming

Cannot enter boats

Idles around within 64 blocks from its home position (where it spawned or last was interacted with)

If wearing a harness, the Happy Ghast idles closer to the home position (within 32 blocks).

The Happy Ghast will try to stay close to blocks when roaming on its own

Known Issue: The Happy Ghast's health is currently set to 40 when it should be 20. We will be addressing this as soon as possible!

Ghast

Updated Ghast texture

Items

Harness

Harness is a new item that can be equipped on a Happy Ghast to allow players to ride it.

Crafted out of 3 leather, 2 glass blocks and 1 wool block, the harness will have the same color as the wool block used when crafting

Can be re-dyed

Can only be equipped on a Happy Ghast

Allows up to 4 players to mount the Happy Ghast

Can be removed from the Happy Ghast using Shears but only when no players are mounted

Commands

Added the Game Rule command locatorBar to enable or disable the Locator Bar feature

Vibrant Visuals

The features, lighting, effects, and assets are still in development, so expect things to change and improve over time as we continue to iterate.

Supported devices include Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC.

Android: Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 or higher

iOS: A12 or M1 or higher

PC: Running Minecraft on DX12

Mojang team is hard at work testing Vibrant Visuals on even more Minecraft: Bedrock Edition devices, and we hope to be able to update this list of supported devices in the future.

To use Vibrant Visuals in a World, you must enable the "Vibrant Visuals" toggle in the Experimental tab in the Create New World or Edit World screens. This will expose Vibrant Visuals as an option in the in-game Video settings Graphics Mode dropdown, which can then be selected alongside the other existing rendering modes.

Presets for choosing between "Favor Visuals" and "Favor Performance" are available in the Video Settings. Specific feature and visual settings can also be adjusted by expanding "Vibrant Visuals Options".

Splitscreen is not supported with Vibrant Visuals and the game will switch to Fancy or Simple rendering if multiple players are joined locally.

Marketplace Add-Ons, Skins, and Persona items will work with Vibrant Visuals, however, Worlds and Texture Packs are not compatible with the new mode at this time.

Known Issues

Some visual corruptions may exist on certain Android devices, particularly with Mali GPUs

Surfaces deeper than eight blocks underwater are dark

Light may leak into underground areas or shadows may pop in and out, especially near cave entrances

Textures may turn pink after suspend and resume, opening Settings, or exiting world

Metallic surfaces might appear with some visual bugs in certain conditions

Emissive surfaces might not glow or appear white in certain conditions

Locator Bar

The Locator Bar is a new UI element on the Player HUD that displays the direction of other Players in the World.

When the Locator Bar Experiment is enabled and there are multiple Players in a World, the Locator Bar will appear on-screen for each Player, replacing the Experience Bar. The Player Level number will still be visible as before above the Locator Bar.

The Locator Bar will display colored indicators when the camera is facing within 120 degrees towards another Player. If another Player is 30 degrees above or below the camera's viewport (the screen) an up or down arrow will be displayed.

Crouching will hide the Player, preventing their indicator from appearing on the Locator Bar of other Players.

Players in Spectator Mode are not visible on the Locator Bar.

A Mob Head or a Carved Pumpkin will similarly hide Players from the Locator Bar when worn in the head slot.

Using a Potion of Invisibility will also hide players from the Locator Bar.

Developer's note: When the Locator Bar moves out of experimental, we plan on making it a feature that Players can toggle on and off.

Player Dots on the Locator Bar now show correctly regardless of Simulation Distance

Dots are now shown representing Players in Spectator Mode to other Players also in Spectator Mode on the Locator Bar

Known Issues

The Locator Bar has the following known issue, so we recommend testing it with a Simulation Distance of 4 chunks

If the Simulation Distance is set to greater than 4 chunks then the Locator Bar may not show players in between 4 chunks and the Simulation Distance

Apart from these, Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 includes many technical changes. While most of these changes may not be relevant to the average player, those interested can refer to the official 1.21.80 patch notes for detailed information.

