Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.23 patch notes: All you need to know

Released on August 25, 2022, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest beta implements a number of tweaks and bug fixes to enhance players' gameplay experience.

This experimental build can be played either through the existing beta program or Mojang's new Minecraft Preview application.

No matter how players choose to enjoy this new beta build, they'll find more than a few substantial changes. Some of these implementations may be more readily apparent than others, but they're all significant in their own way.

As always, Mojang has also addressed a host of problematic bugs in the 1.19.30.23 beta, which is a significant relief for players who may have been encountering them.

Complete list of changes and fixes in the Minecraft 1.19.30.23 beta

The Minecraft 1.19 version has already seen its share of revisions and updates (Image via Mojang)

The number of implementations made in this Minecraft beta is quite sizable. Mojang has made an effort to improve parity in Bedrock Edition's vanilla build to better compare with the gameplay seen in Java Edition. Several technical tweaks have been made to the edition's overall performance, and certain aspects of the UI have also been addressed.

Some commands have been reworked slightly to improve their overall function and accuracy. A host of new experimental features have also been implemented for curious players.

All the major beta 1.19.30.23 changes and fixes have been listed below:

Spectator Mode - Capes will no longer be rendered in this particular Minecraft game mode. Additionally, players in Spectator Mode who are clipping into lava cauldron blocks will no longer see the burning animation.

- Capes will no longer be rendered in this particular Minecraft game mode. Additionally, players in Spectator Mode who are clipping into lava cauldron blocks will no longer see the burning animation. Banner Blocks - These particular game blocks were having issues spawning in the game's generated structures. This has been addressed, and banner should now appear in the appropriate structures upon generation.

- These particular game blocks were having issues spawning in the game's generated structures. This has been addressed, and banner should now appear in the appropriate structures upon generation. Gameplay Fixes - Players had been reporting an issue on high population servers where textures would turn pink. This has been fixed, and players should no longer see this texture issue regardless of playtime on a server. Players will no longer see inside top snow blocks when diving into them with Elytra as well.

- Players had been reporting an issue on high population servers where textures would turn pink. This has been fixed, and players should no longer see this texture issue regardless of playtime on a server. Players will no longer see inside top snow blocks when diving into them with Elytra as well. Name Tag - Mojang has fixed a bug where the background of the name tag was slightly offset.

- Mojang has fixed a bug where the background of the name tag was slightly offset. Xbox Crash Fix - Some players had reported a crash to dashboard when resuming the game on Xbox consoles. This crash should no longer be a problem in the event a player is resuming the game from their dashboard.

Items - Minecraft players should no longer be able to receive an aged sapling item via block-picking. Item stacks are also now merged together appropriately based on the in-game tick threshold, which should situate problems with stacks of items and blocks not stacking together correctly.

- Minecraft players should no longer be able to receive an aged sapling item via block-picking. Item stacks are also now merged together appropriately based on the in-game tick threshold, which should situate problems with stacks of items and blocks not stacking together correctly. Touch Controls on Pocket Edition - Sprinting by tapping the sprint button from a stationary position didn't quite work as intended. This has finally been addressed and fixed. Even better, when players release the on-screen joystick, Minecraft: Pocket Edition should now disengage the sprint button automatically.

- Sprinting by tapping the sprint button from a stationary position didn't quite work as intended. This has finally been addressed and fixed. Even better, when players release the on-screen joystick, Minecraft: Pocket Edition should now disengage the sprint button automatically. Mob Changes - Endermen had been having a problem where they would teleport so far away that they would despawn. This has been fixed, as endermen can now only teleport in a 32x32x32 block range. Furthermore, to match Java Edition, drowned zombies now appropriately spawn in warm ocean biomes.

- Endermen had been having a problem where they would teleport so far away that they would despawn. This has been fixed, as endermen can now only teleport in a 32x32x32 block range. Furthermore, to match Java Edition, drowned zombies now appropriately spawn in warm ocean biomes. User Interface - Minecraft Bedrock's UI has seen a sizable number of tweaks and fixes. Players should now be able to see a missing settings button for resource/texture packs in the world creation screen. A new disconnection error message has been added, and a paste button has been added to the command block UI. New splash texts have been updated, and messages with non-unicode lettering should now have the appropriate spacing.

Additional General Fixes - When Minecraft players delete worlds locally, they should now appropriately be removed as cloud worlds as well. Additionally, the Education Edition toggle has been tweaked to show NPC names only when players hover over the NPCs themselves.

- When Minecraft players delete worlds locally, they should now appropriately be removed as cloud worlds as well. Additionally, the Education Edition toggle has been tweaked to show NPC names only when players hover over the NPCs themselves. PS4 Audio Fix - A problem existed in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition where the PS4 version's audio would clip and stutter when framerates dropped. This has been fixed.

- A problem existed in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition where the PS4 version's audio would clip and stutter when framerates dropped. This has been fixed. Commands - The "/execute at" and "/execute as" now execute together at the appropriate relative rotation. Furthermore, the command "/execute at @e run kill @e" should no longer crash the game. There is now chat feedback when "/ride summon_ride no_ride_change" skips entities like mobs.

- The "/execute at" and "/execute as" now execute together at the appropriate relative rotation. Furthermore, the command "/execute at @e run kill @e" should no longer crash the game. There is now chat feedback when "/ride summon_ride no_ride_change" skips entities like mobs. Experimental Features - A content error now appears when default or set_property expressions possess any side effects. Mojang has also implemented a scripting watchdog that monitors memory use in the event a world or server exceeds its allocated memory usage.

This Minecraft beta is substantial for many reasons, and some tweaks and fixes are much more noticeable than others. However, players diving in should be able to have a much-improved gameplay experience.

