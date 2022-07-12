5 most rare capes in Minecraft 1.19 update

Capes are a cosmetic item in Minecraft, which means they serve no in-game purpose. They do not allow players to fly like an elytra or provide back protection, like a chestplate or leggings. They do add to the look of an avatar, though. Just like a skin can make the game a little more fun, a cape can do the same.

Capes are much more difficult to come by than skins, though. There are tons of custom skins out there as well as licensed or official skin packs. Capes are also more common in Bedrock Edition than in Java Edition.

Recently, Microsoft awarded an exclusive cape to players who successfully migrated their Mojang account before a March 10 deadline. Other capes have been much more difficult to get.

Minecraft capes that will probably never be seen

Here are five Minecraft capes almost nobody has:

5) Minecon 2011 cape

The Minecon Cape design from 2011 (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This cape design is very unique. It's a creeper face, which is nearly synonymous with Mojang at this point. However, it's red, unlike a creeper. That makes it fun and unique, but unfortunately, it's an incredibly rare cape.

This cape was awarded to any 2011 Minecon attendees who had their usernames shared. That was nearly 11 years ago, and it was shortly after the game came out. Unfortunately, that means almost none of today's crafters could have gotten it. If anyone does, they can truly brag about being one of the original players.

4) Mojang Classic cape

Mojang's Cape design has changed over the years (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

There are two factors that make this a rare cape. For starters, it's not the current design for Mojang's cape, as it was changed in 2015, meaning no one got it after that. It was changed a second time last year, so it's two times removed from being an active cape design.

Secondly, this cape was only awarded to 'a few employees of Mojang Studios', according to Minecraft Wiki. Almost no one has this cape style, at least not legitimately.

3) Millionth Customer cape

Only one person has been awarded the Millionth Customer cape. 'akronman1' happened to be the millionth person to buy the game, for which he was awarded this ridiculously rare cape.

No one else has this cape, at least not the original and the legitimate version. Akronman1 instantly became infamous for it, but it was definitely mostly luck that led him to earning the awesome cape.

2) MrMessiah's cape

MrMessiah was awarded a unique cape (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This cape was also only awarded to a single player. According to the Minecraft Wikpedia pagei:

"This cape was given to MrMessiah as a "thank you" for creating the BetterLight mod, which is responsible for some of Minecraft's lighting and grass features. The cape was discussed in 2011; however it wasn't granted until 2015."

The BetterLight mod is one of the original mods and one of the best. It influenced the main game, which most do not. As a result, the creator now has their own rare cape.

1) Bacon cape

This cape is perhaps the most rare cosmetic item in all of gaming. According to the game's Wikipedia page:

"This cape was given to Miclee by Notch, due to his idea of the Pigman. However, later it was removed from him due to other users asking Notch for personal capes."

The design for the cape has since been uploaded to custom cape sites, but the original cape is about as rare as it gets, especially in this game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

