Top 5 most common Minecraft capes

Minecraft capes are an easy way for players to have their character profile stand out amongst the crowd. This is especially true when playing on Minecraft servers, and having a unique cape can often draw lots of attention from other players.

There are various capes in the game, each with a different and unique design. Although all capes are rare to an extent, some are much more common than others due to being obtained through different means.

This list will look at 5 of the most common capes in all of Minecraft as of right now.

Five of the most commonly seen capes among Minecraft players

5) Minecon 2012 Cape

Minecon 2012 cape (Image via Mojang)

With fewer than 4000 accounts that have access to this cape, the Minecon 2012 cape is the least common cape on this list. In terms of design, the cape features a beautiful bright blue background and a gold pickaxe in its center.

Like all Minecon capes, this one was only given out to members of the Minecraft community who attended the Minecon 2012 event. The Minecon 2012 event was held in Disneyland Paris from November 24 to November 25, 2012, and had approximately 4500 attendees.

4) Minecon 2013 Cape

Minecon 2013 Cape (Image via Twitter, @FitMC)

The Minecon 2013 cape has just over 6000 accounts with access to it and features a powered piston design that will surely appeal to any fan of Redstone engineering.

This cape was given out to all attendees of the Minecon 2013 event, held on November 2 and 3 in Orlando, Florida. Given that Minecraft Java Edition has sold millions of copies, only a minuscule percentage of exclusive community members have access to this cool cape.

Yet this stands out as the 4th most common cape in Minecraft.

3) Minecon 2015 Cape

Minecon 2015 cape (Image via YouTube, docm77)

With 6,600 accounts that have access to this cape, the Minecon 2015 cape is the third most common cape in the game. It has a unique cape design and sports an angry-looking Iron Golem face on its back.

This cape is no longer available and was only given to attendees of the Minecon 2015 event, held in London, England, at the ExCeL London Exhibition center.

2) Minecon 2016 Cape

Minecon 2016 cape (Image via Twitter, McAltBooth)

Boasting access to 7,200 accounts, the Minecon 2016 cape is the second most common cape as of right now. It has a sleek and rather dark design that only a few other capes can match, which has made it a personal favorite in the eyes of many in the community.

This cape was given out to all attendees of the Minecon 2016 event held in Anaheim, California. Like many other capes on this list, it is sadly no longer obtainable and likely will never be in the future.

1) Migrator Cape

Migrator cape (Image via Mojang)

With 800,000 accounts that sport the Migrator account, it is by far the most popular cape in-game right now. However, this does not come as any surprise as it is the only cape that is free for all players to use.

Players must migrate their Mojang account to a Microsoft account to obtain this cape. The process is relatively simple, and a detailed guide for those looking to claim their Migrator capes can be found here.

Note: The data has been taken from https://namemc.com/capes.

