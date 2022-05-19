5 best cape designs in Minecraft

Capes are specialized items in Minecraft that players can wear with their skins. These items can be worn on the back by any player who possesses them. These are extremely rare and special skin additions to have in Java Edition. On the other hand, they are quite common in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

In Java Edition, the original Mojang capes are the rarest as they are only given to Mojang employees, people who attended Minecon, or to some special giveaway winners. Other than that, players can get loads of them by simply installing the mod. However, other players will be able to see custom capes only if they have the same mod. However, these are common in Bedrock Edition as players can get them much more easily compared to Java Edition.

Top 5 cape designs in Minecraft

There are several kinds of capes in Minecraft. However, only a few are the best-looking ones, including some of the common ones that most players can get for free.

5) Account Migration

Migration cape (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This is one of the most common official Mojang capes that players can get in the game. Since Mojang was acquired by Microsoft, they have been urging players to switch their Mojang account to Microsoft. To promote this shift, the company is giving away a free cape to the players who migrate their accounts. It has an elegant design with black and red colors, along with golden accents.

4) Minecon 2011 Creeper

Creeper cape (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

It is one of the most classic and oldest capes in the game. This cape was given to all the players who were present at the first Minecon when the game was officially released. Hence, it is a special cape that only a few veteran players possess. It is completely red in color, with a black Creeper face. The Creeper face is one of the most iconic symbols in the game, and it suits the cape.

3) Dragon cape

Dragon wings (Image via minecraft.novaskin.me)

This is not an official Mojang cape and needs to be installed through a custom cape mod and Forge. Huge dragon wings are one of the most craved types of capes for players when they learn about the skin addition. Hence, these types of capes are quite famous in the community. This particular variant has red shades that give it a demonic look. The cape's design will really shine when players put on Elytra and fly.

2) Enderman cape

Enderman cape (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

It is one of the coolest-looking Mojang official capes. It was only given to those who attended the Minecon 2016 event. It is another one of those rare capes that very few players in the game have. It is completely black in color with nothing but purplish Enderman eyes. However, the striking feature of this cape is when a player wears an Elytra. When players do that, it opens up to create a haunting and pointy mouth. Combining that with the Enderman's eyes, it creates a haunting face.

1) Mojang logo cape

Classic Mojang logo (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Although it is not the most beautiful cape design, it is definitely the most classic and iconic one for Minecraft players to wear in the game. This is arguably the rarest cape as it is only owned by a few Mojang employees. It is mostly red in color with an old Mojang logo in white. It was worn by several developers when they showcased new features in the Minecraft Live event for the new update. If players want this cape, they can get its rip-off through mods and free to download capes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

