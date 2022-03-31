5 best skin packs for Minecraft in 2022

Skin packs are one of the best parts of Minecraft. Being able to play as a certain character is amazing and something that many players prefer doing. Steve and Alex are cool, but they're not as cool as being able to play as a character from another video game, movie, or other forms of media.

Skin packs are often available in the Marketplace for small purchases, while others come with other purchases. Either way, there are plenty of skin packs available for anyone who might be interested. There are even custom skin packs for skins that aren't based on a movie or anything else.

Skin packs can obviously come in a wide variety, but these five are the best available.

Best skin packs currently available in Minecraft

5) Battle & Beasts 2

Battle & Beasts 2 (Image via Microsoft Store)

The Battle & Beasts 2 skin pack is only slightly worse than the original, which is a high honor. This pack has skins like Tiger, Nether Man, Octopus, Musketeer, Highland Man, and Baby Ghast. This is a full pack with 45 skins available. It's also pretty cheap, usually selling for around $3.

4) Battle & Beasts

The original Battle & Beasts pack boasts several incredible skins. Enderman in a suit, Zombie in a suit, Rhinoceros, Aardvark, Crocodile, Spartan, Norse Raider, and more, are all included. This pack also has 45 options for players, so it is well worth the purchase.

3) Super Mario Mash-Up Pack

Minecraft @Minecraft The new version of Minecraft is out on Switch! Features cross-play with Xbox One, Windows 10, VR and mobile devices, plus the Super Mario Mash-Up pack! Already own Minecraft on Switch? You can update to the new version for free! Wa-hoo! bit.ly/togetherswitch The new version of Minecraft is out on Switch! Features cross-play with Xbox One, Windows 10, VR and mobile devices, plus the Super Mario Mash-Up pack! Already own Minecraft on Switch? You can update to the new version for free! Wa-hoo! bit.ly/togetherswitch https://t.co/ZsskckOTx1

Unfortunately, this excellent skin pack is only available for Nintendo players. Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Legacy Console Edition), Nintendo Switch Edition (both Legacy Console Edition and Bedrock Edition), and the Nintendo 3DS Edition have free access to this skin pack. It has classic characters like Mario, Bowser, Luigi, Peach, and more.

2) Sonic the Hedgehog

Minecraft @Minecraft



Gather rings, race across acts, and defeat anyone trying to slow you down in this official DLC:



↣ redsto.ne/sonicdlc ↢ Wait, what was that blue blur? And who put those square-looking rings there? Hold on to your running shoes: Sonic the Hedgehog has come to Minecraft!Gather rings, race across acts, and defeat anyone trying to slow you down in this official DLC: Wait, what was that blue blur? And who put those square-looking rings there? Hold on to your running shoes: Sonic the Hedgehog has come to Minecraft!Gather rings, race across acts, and defeat anyone trying to slow you down in this official DLC:↣ redsto.ne/sonicdlc ↢ https://t.co/zlOwb4HNQ0

The Sonic the Hedgehog Minecraft pack was a recent collaboration for Sonic's anniversary. The pack is available in the Marketplace and is fairly expensive, but it is worth purchasing. The maps it comes with are cool, but the skin pack contains characters like Sonic, Shadow, Knuckles, and more.

1) Star Wars Classic

If for nothing else, this pack is great for the one-block tall skins. Yoda, R2D2, Wicket W. Warwick, and more can all be used, and players can run around the map as tiny players. Not only that, but it's incredibly fun to play as iconic Star Wars characters like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, and C3PO. It's available in the Minecraft Marketplace now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

