Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.30.22 patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition continues to evolve after the major Trails & Tales update, resulting in several preview betas that allow players to try out new in-game features. The latest offering on that front, Preview 1.20.30.22, makes some useful UI changes and some adjustments to a few blocks. Moreover, it introduces a host of bug fixes to help alleviate issues that players have faced in recent updates.

Truth be told, this Bedrock beta may not be as major as the previous iteration, which saw substantial changes to Minecraft's villager trading mechanics. Nonetheless, plenty of players will want to check it out to see what's new.

If Minecraft fans are curious about the most important changes in Preview 1.20.30.22, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the patch notes before booting up the game.

Highlighting the major changes in Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.30.22 preview/beta

Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.30.22 adds a new UI to the world creation screen (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, Minecraft Preview 1.20.30.22 makes some interesting UI changes and introduces a collection of bug fixes, particularly pertaining to blocks introduced in the Trails & Tales update, like calibrated sculk sensors and hanging signs. However, other fixes and improvements were also introduced, so it's worth taking a look at them.

Here are all the major changes in Preview 1.20.30.22:

The play screen's UI has been reworked for improved functionality and ease of navigation. The friends and realms tabs have been separated for clarity, as well as the ability to create a new world or generate one from a template.

A bug was fixed surrounding calibrated sculk sensors. They should now light up appropriately when activated, even when in close proximity to other blocks.

A bug has been fixed surrounding hanging signs placed with commands, and they will now have their appropriate hitbox.

The third-person camera will no longer clip through the lower portion of composter blocks.

A memory leak was fixed surrounding Bedrock Edition dedicated servers during chunk loading.

The Android iteration of Minecraft Bedrock will no longer show the Nintendo Switch ZL/ZR Joycon buttons within the UI.

The pause menu has been renamed the "Game Menu."

The safe area menu now has improved narration. Text-to-speech will now read out the text of the instructions and the confirmation button.

The "recipe unlock" game rule is now activated by default.

Crossbows will now only lose durability when fired, not when loaded with an arrow.

In addition to the changes listed above, this preview also made a number of alterations to the API and some tweaks to the Bedrock Editor program. Many of these adjustments are under-the-hood fixes that most players won't notice outright, but fans can find the full list of nuanced details courtesy of Mojang's patch notes at the game's official site.

It should be noted that as with previous betas, the changes implemented in 1.20.30.22 are experimental and are subject to change in the future, depending on outside factors and Mojang's development cycle.