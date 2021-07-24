Minecraft Bedrock Beta vs Java Edition Snapshots: What's the difference?

Minecraft is a cross-platform game available across all popular devices such as Windows, Linux, PlayStation, Xbox, Android, iOS, and more. To make the game available on so many different devices, creators have made two game editions: Bedrock and Java.

While the game may seem the same on both editions, it is entirely different in technical terms. As both editions are coded using different languages, some differences can always be expected. One edition may receive a feature before the other. Developers often add a feature to one edition before adding it to the other.

Before a major update, Mojang releases beta versions and snapshots for players to test the new experimental features coming to Minecraft. This article covers the differences between Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta vs Java Edition Snapshots

Release time

There is no fixed release time for both Bedrock beta and Java snapshots. Both of them are released independently of each other. Still, developers always try to launch them close to each other. Bedrock beta and java snapshots usually release in the same week.

Different features, changes, and bug fixes

Bedrock vs Java (Image via TheGamer)

Minecraft Java Edition is created using Java language, whereas Bedrock Edition is coded with C++ language. Due to this, both games experience different bugs. Mojang prioritizes fixing bugs in every Minecraft update. Most bugs are fixed in beta releases and snapshots.

As they are coded differently, Java Edition snapshots usually get new features and changes before Bedrock betas. However, this isn't always the case. For example, Bedrock beta received new mountain generation earlier than Java snapshots, whereas snapshots got new cave generation earlier than beta. Eventually, both of them get all the features.

Download snapshots and beta versions

The steps to download snapshots and beta versions are pretty different. Java Edition players can download snapshots from their Minecraft launchers. Just go to the installations tab and enable snapshots to download them. Getting beta isn't as simple as snapshots.

To download Minecraft Bedrock beta versions, players will have to participate in the beta program. It is also available only for Android devices, Xbox, and Windows. After joining the beta, players will be able to download the beta version.

Edited by Shaheen Banu