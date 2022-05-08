Where do slimes spawn in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Slimes are one of Minecraft’s most elusive mobs, only spawning in a few areas of the game. This means that they have very specific requirements for spawning, which is vital to know if a player finds themselves in need of slime.

Used in leads, sticky pistons, and slime blocks, slime has a few notable applications, but players won't need a lot of slime unless they work with a lot of redstone.

Thankfully, there are a few areas that make farming slimes incredibly easy as long as players are aware of their existence.

Where can Minecraft Bedrock Edition players find slimes

General spawning requirements

The largest variant of slime, near some smaller slimes (Image via Minecraft)

One major requirement for slime to spawn that must be met is space. There has to be free space with a size three blocks wide, three blocks deep, and just over two blocks tall to spawn a slime.

Since the game decides to spawn a slime before picking the size, even a smaller slime needs the area to be large enough to fit the largest size of slime.

Swamps

Slimes can also spawn in swamp biomes with a light level of seven or less.

Another condition for these swamps to spawn slime, the elevation needs to be inside a very specific range from Y=50 to Y=70. Due to the elevation required, these swamps tend to be on the surface of the swamp, though underground areas of an adequate light level will still spawn slimes in swamp biomes.

The moon also has an impact on the ability of slimes to spawn. They spawn more frequently whenever the moon is full and are completely unable to spawn whenever there is a new moon. Additionally, slimes can only spawn in normal swamps, which means none of Minecraft's swamp variations are capable of spawning slimes.

Slime chunks

However, there is a more consistent way to farm slimes than relying on swamps. This is due to what is referred to by the community as "slime chunks." These chunks are decided when the world generates, and players can use online tools to see what the slime chunks are for their world’s seed.

These chunks change how mob spawning works in a specific range of the world’s height. Thankfully, this range is quite enormous, stretching for the entire world height from Y=40 and below. Slimes can spawn in these chunks no matter the light level, though the space requirements must be met.

