Minecraft Bedrock fans are puzzled, as only around 54% of players have ever punched a tree

Minecraft is a game played by millions of players worldwide. Mojang’s hit title has been around for more than 15 years and has become a major part of the internet culture. Things such as digging a hole to survive for the first time in the blocky world, placing more than enough torches to ensure everything is lit up, and so on, are some of the things every player is familiar with.

However, a player who goes by the name u/Opposite_Carpet8250 found a bizarre statistic about the game and talked about it on Minecraft’s subreddit. The image showed how only around 54% of the player base has punched a tree to get a unit of wood. This might not make sense at first because the first thing any Survival mode player has to do is get wood by punching a tree.

The original poster asked the community to explain how exactly this is true. Reacting to the post and giving a possible explanation, u/RearrengeMyGutz said that the missing 46% of the players might be playing the Creative mode, Survival mode with cheats, playing on Realms or other servers, or even using behavior packs.

Another player, u/Sorry_Sleeping talked about how some players use Minecraft like Roblox by just accessing some servers and playing mini-games such as Bed Wars, Skyblock, etc.

u/Thenderick added that many of these accounts might be alt accounts for YouTubers who are playing disguised as a beginner on a server or using it just for a camera account to take time-lapses.

Redditors discuss the possible reason for the discrepancy (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/A_Random_Gamer_Nerd had yet another great explanation. According to them, many players start their world with the “Bonus Chest” option checked. This gives them access to some important tools and weapons at the start of the game. Once they have a tool to break the tree, perhaps they never need to punch it to get wood.

The Pale Garden biome has a dull and eerie feel (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the reasons why Minecraft has managed to stay relevant all these years is the constant updates it receives. The developers at Mojang Studios are working to add new content and improve the existing content. Last year players got the Pale Garden biome that brought the Creaking mob, eyeblossom flowers, and more.

This year, the title had a brilliant start with the announcement of new mob variants for pigs, cows, and chickens. Along with that, items such as firefly bushes, wildflowers, and cactus flowers were also announced. All these features have been added to the game with the release of the Spring to Life game drop.

