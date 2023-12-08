Minecraft Bedrock player discovers hilarious egg-shaped biomes 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is known for having unexpected bugs, glitches, and mishaps in its gameplay. However, one player discovered a terrain generation goof that has scarcely been seen recently. On the title's official subreddit, the user "ThisIsMyUseranme" shared what appears to be several in-game biomes generated in an oval or egg-like shape.

Most of Minecraft Bedrock's bugs are typically harmless, and this certainly seems to be the case with ThisIsMyUseranme's discovery. Sure, the biomes are in a very strange shape and arrangement (and are quite small based on the screenshot), but they don't exactly harm the game in any significant way.

Regardless, fans had plenty of jokes in response.

Minecraft fans joke about strange egg-shaped biomes found in Bedrock Edition

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

In the comments to ThisIsMyUseranme's original Reddit post, Minecraft fans came ready with plenty of jokes, referring to the main in-game dimension as the "Ovalworld" or calling the newly-discovered biomes as the "egg biomes," among others. Players openly wondered how such a strange occurrence of terrain generation even occurred.

According to ThisIsMyUseranme, the problem appeared to stem from their level.dat file being empty. The world where the generated features were found was said to be a standard world utilizing ShockByte's server hosting functionality. This led many players to assume that the strange terrain generation may be due to ShockByte and isn't a Minecraft Bedrock glitch after all.

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The final verdict is murky, but the fact that this terrain generation hasn't been seen often (if at all) in Minecraft Bedrock lends credence to the theory that the ShockByte server software may be a factor. It's highly unheard of for a world's level.dat file to be left blank, so perhaps there was some issue with ShockByte generating files upon the world's creation.

Some fans also remarked that the egg-shaped generation reminded them of the early days of Minecraft: Pocket Edition. Players even suggested that plugins may have resulted in the strange terrain.

Whatever the case may be, ThisIsMyUseranme didn't respond past stating that they were hosting the world on ShockByte, so the final cause of the bug may not be determined.

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Despite the strange biome assortment, several players chimed in that they enjoyed the appearance of the terrain. Some even asked for the seed to the world to see if they could recreate it in Bedrock, relishing at the thought of finding these strange ovular biomes on their own.

Currently, ThisIsMyUseranme has yet to list the seed, but vanilla Bedrock may not be able to recreate the feature anyway.

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ThisIsMyUseranme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Whatever the case, Mojang's landmark sandbox title is far from a perfect game, though the same could be said of just about any title.

Unexpected glitches and bugs occur, and as long as they're relatively harmless, fans can have quite a bit of fun discussing them or trying to replicate them. In many ways, these unexpected issues can bring a little character to the game, making them more endearing.