7 best Minecraft server hosting services

Minecraft servers come in many different sizes and types, but sometimes players need a little help getting one started and keeping it running smoothly. While you can host a server on your own hardware, the results can vary depending on your machine. For this reason, it may not be a bad idea to take a look at some of the professional hosting services available.

Although most Minecraft server hosting services require a monthly fee depending on the resources needed, what players get in return is well worth the price in most cases. From DDoS protection to access to thousands of mods and modpacks, there are plenty of services that offer great server functionality and benefits for a low price.

7 best Minecraft server hosts in 2023

1) Sparked

Sparked offers a wide array of Minecraft modpacks from multiple mod sites (Image via Sparked)

There's a lot to love about Sparked's methods of Minecraft server hosting. It provides hosting for both Java and Bedrock Edition, starts with plans as low as $2 per month, and even the priciest plans still offer great resources and are cheaper than many competitors.

Even better, Sparked provides a huge collection of mods/modpacks that can be downloaded directly from sites like Modrinth and CurseForge and installed via the intuitive server dashboard. The same also applies to Bedrock Edition add-ons.

2) Bisect Hosting

Bisect Hosting is a well-known name in the gaming server hosting industry (Image via Bisect Hosting)

Although Bisect Hosting is well-known for its multi-faceted utility when it comes to hosting many different game servers, it also remains one of the best options for Minecraft servers as well. In addition to offering a wide range of different server configurations that are compatible with just about every popular mod loader, Bisect servers have instant setup capabilities and a full suite of protections.

Bisect is a bit pricier than the likes of Sparked but remains comparatively cheap compared to many other services, with its base plan starting at $7.99 per month. This comes with one gigabyte of server RAM and all of the amenities that Bisect is famous for.

3) ScalaCube

ScalaCube has a great free option to get Minecraft server admins started (Image via ScalaCube)

If Minecraft fans are working with a limited budget, ScalaCube has a great server hosting offer for them. Specifically, this service provides a completely free server option with six gigabytes of RAM based in a range of different locations of an admin's choosing. According to ScalaCube, this option is free indefinitely, so players won't have to worry about any unexpected monthly fees.

Otherwise, ScalaCube's paid plans can be admittedly a little pricey for what players obtain, but they still gain access to a ton of different mod loaders and modpacks. This server also comes complete with its own launcher client, automated world backups, and 24/7 customer support when needed.

4) Minecraft Hosting Pro

Minecraft Hosting Pro offers solid deals and plenty of server features (Image via Minecraft Hosting Pro)

Offering a great mix of affordability and resource availability, this service may not meet the high mark set by some of its counterparts, but it shouldn't be overlooked. Its base packages, even the most expensive, don't run higher than $40. Moreover, Minecraft Hosting Pro provides a free hosting option with roughly three gigabytes of RAM if players want to enjoy small server gameplay.

The service also offers 16 different server types between modded and vanilla options, an unlimited player cap on all servers, and unmetered world storage worth taking advantage of.

5) Nodecraft

Nodecraft provides great features at a fairly affordable price tag (Image via Nodecraft)

Complete with rapid setup, unlimited player slots, and a well-developed mod and plugin installer, Nodecraft is a fantastic option for Minecraft server hosting. The service offers a free trial period, and its lowest subscription cost begins at $6.99.

Nodecraft also possesses a particularly interesting function known as game swapping. With this feature, players can use their subscription to switch their server to other games and then revert back to Minecraft without any data or storage loss. Most players won't require it, but it's a nice upside to have for fans of other survival crafting games.

6) Shockbyte

Shockbyte's varied plans can be pretty tough to beat price-wise (Image via Shockbyte)

Another very solid service with low prices, Shockbyte's lowest-end server hosting service begins at the paltry sum of $2.50 per month. As a matter of fact, in addition to the plans available by default, admins can customize their plans to perfectly fit the RAM and player cap requirements that suit their needs.

Complete with Java and Bedrock functionality, a large suite of modding capabilities, and free subdomains and MySQL databases, Shockbyte is an all-in-one server host with some of the best competitive prices seen in the industry.

7) Hostinger

Hostinger has a track record for high performance and reliability (Image via Hostinger)

Hostinger may not have begun its hosting services in the gaming space, but it's used them to great effect ever since it opened support for the game. Although it does have a higher price tag compared to some of its competitors, players won't lack amenities. These include full modding support, off-site world backups, full root access to the server's files, and high clock speed CPUs and SSDs.

With all of these functions working together, server admins should have incredibly high performance, negligible interference from lag, and the ability to switch to the mod/plugin manager that works best for them whenever necessary.