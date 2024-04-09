Minecraft Bedrock is not ready for Hardcore mode, and here's why

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is slated to receive the beloved Hardcore Mode later this year, but many players are concerned that its addition could be a problem if the mode is introduced before it's ready. This is largely due to the presence of more than a few Bedrock Edition bugs that have resulted in inexplicable damage and death, which would likely ruin the Hardcore Mode experience for players.

According to David (@CornerhardMC on X), a developer working on Minecraft, Mojang is planning to release Hardcore Mode for Minecraft Bedrock only when the experience is as close to how it is in Java Edition. Moreover, Hardcore Mode is being tested in the current run of Bedrock previews, which should hopefully help the developers eliminate any problematic bugs before it debuts.

Minecraft Bedrock isn't ready for Hardcore Mode yet, but it could be in the future

Several Minecraft Bedrock bugs might hamper the Hardcore Mode experience (Image via Mojang)

In its current state, introducing Hardcore Mode to Bedrock Edition would likely be badly received. There are simply too many bugs in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition that can result in players dying through no fault of their own or at least taking a sizable amount of damage from an inexplicable source. Since death in Hardcore Mode is permanent, a death due to a glitch would be deeply unsatisfying for the player.

For example, one of the more egregious bugs sees Minecraft Bedrock players taking fall or suffocation damage while they're walking around. The bug often can't be reversed, so players just die without any explanation for why they were taking damage in the first place. If players had sunk hundreds of hours into a Hardcore Mode, dying in this way would be incredibly frustrating, to say the least.

The good news is that since Hardcore Mode is currently being tested in Bedrock previews, players who encounter major bugs can report them to Mojang so they can be fixed in the coming months before Hardcore Mode is released. However, it remains to be seen if Mojang will be able to remove every major bug that would cause problems in the Hardcore Mode experience for Bedrock.

From inexplicable teleportation to dying without any reasonable explanation, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has plenty of work to be done before it can be deemed truly ready for Hardcore Mode. Hopefully, Mojang is willing to eliminate as many bugs as it can before Hardcore Mode is released, as the backlash from an early debut would likely be sizable and do more harm than good for Bedrock Edition.

It remains to be seen what the final Hardcore Mode experience for Bedrock will look like. However, the closer it appears to its Java Edition counterpart, the more likely that players will be happy with it. Bedrock Hardcore Mode doesn't have to reinvent the wheel, it simply needs to match it as closely as possible to ensure that the overall gameplay experience is enjoyable and challenging.